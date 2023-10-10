GMYT Fashion Academy CEO, Princess Kelechi To Speak At LBS GNAM Week In Oct. 17, 2023

The CEO/founder of GMYT Fashion Academy in Lekki, Lagos, Princess Kelechi Oghene is expected to be among the high profile panelists who will be speaking at the 2023 Global Network for Advanced Management Week (GNAM) at the Lagos Business School (LBS).

Princess Kelechi’s session at the 2023 GNAM Week is scheduled to hold at LBS main auditorium on October 17, 2023 where she will be speaking to the topic; Challenges and Approaches for African Startup: Bridging the Gap.

Her ingenious entrepreneurial hints are expected to revolve around the issues of setting up a business in Africa, as well as the benefits. As a Chief Executive Officer and founder of a renowned fashion Academy in Africa, LBS believes Princess Kelechi participation will greatly enrich the panel discussion and provide attendees with valuable takeaways.

Princess Kelechi who is also the founder of GMYT Foundation and CEO of GMYT African Humanitarian Awards, to her credit is notable for excellent leadership that spans GMYT Fashion Academy, GAHAWARDS, GMYT Apartments, GMYT Foundation, and GMYT Fashion Store.

With an academic foundation from prestigious institutions like Lagos Business School, London College of Fashion, Harvard Business School, and her Executive MBA from BSN have empowered her with exceptional business acumen. As an International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) alumnus, she brings a global perspective to her work with class, efficiency, finesse, integrity and dignity.

Princess Kelechi is a decorated figure, earning awards like ECOWAS Designer of The Year and Nigerian Entrepreneurs Award for Most Enterprise Personality. Her humanitarian contributions have garnered recognition with the Symbol of Hope Award for African Woman of Impact and a Double Humanitarian Award from D & K Suomi. Notably, she received the Nigerian British Award for Supporting the Fashion Industry. Beyond her professional feats, she is an avid researcher and golfer. Her story resonates as a tale of empowerment and leadership, positioning her as an influential public figure.

She is a philanthropist who has given so much to the society especially the vulnerable segments, She stands out as an investor per excellence and through her brilliant investments, hard work and success she has become one of the pillars of the Nigerian economy for capacity building and human capital development.

The CEO of GMYT Fashion Academy is also a woman of great determination; a disciplinarian, very thorough, industrious and cerebral who through the years has shone brilliantly through her invaluable and uncommon achievements.

While some grow weary with age, her vibrancy and vision remains undimmed. She is a dynamic business mogul with many trailblazing achievements and a stunning model for the younger generations to emulate.