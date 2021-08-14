•Gov Akeredolu Describes Wife As Woman Of Great Value

Owerri, the capital city of Imo State, stood still on Saturday as dignitaries across the country and beyond stormed the Eastern Heartland to witness the conferment of the highest traditional Chieftaincy stool reserved for indigenous women of Owerri ancient clan on the Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

The Clan which comprises over 43 dialectic and autonomous communities that span through three Local Government Areas of Owerri West, Owerri North and Owerri Municipality found the Ondo State First Lady worthy of the title of Ada Owere 1.

The expansive hall of Graceland Event Arena in Owerri was filled to the brim with total compliance with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Ondo State Governor, Arakurin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, doubled as the Special Guest of Honour and Chief Host.

The dignitaries at the colourful event included the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa with his wife, Oluwaseun; Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief of Staff to the Govenor of Ondo State , Chief Olugbenga Ale with his wife; the Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, mni; Ondo State APC acting Chairman, Engr Ade Adetimehin, APC Chieftain, Chief Olusola Oke, SAN; business mogul and chieftain of APC, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, and an industrialist Prince Jimi Odimayo.

In his remarks, Governor Akeredolu lauded the humble background and sterling qualities of his wife, the new Ada of Owere.

Governor Akeredolu, who acknowledged the systematic rise to stardom of his wife which he said has gladdened his hearts and given him utmost satisfaction, stated that a lot of values have been added to the premarital value of the Ada Owere.

While wishing the first lady more accomplishments in life, the Governor said the natural love of the first lady for her place of birth is worthy of emulation by all married women.

“When you were made Ada of Emeabiam, I told you that of Owerri would come. Now I’m telling you, Ada of Imo State will soon come. I salute you, my adorable Betty, your commitment to humanity and love for your people is exceptional, congratulations!” the Governor said.

The new Ada of Owere is the founder of many Charity Organisations including; Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation ( BAAF); Be-More Empowered Initiative, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN and Foundation of Wives of State Officials.

She had received several international recognitions such as the American Cancer Society Scholar, for being the loudest voice in Cancer Awareness, Advocacy and Patient Support and an Award on efforts on Cancer Awareness Advocacy by Harvard University, USA in 2018.

Her work was recognised by the University of Heidelberg, Germany, in 2019.

In 2018, she represented Nigeria, through the Africa Access Initiative (AAI) at the Biden Cancer Community Summit.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki