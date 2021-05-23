•Gov Akeredolu, Fayemi, Other Dignitaries Grace Occassion

Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and his Ekiti state counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, were among the dignitaries who graced the wedding between Ademola Edwards and his heartthrob, Anuoluwapo Damilola, held at the African Church Cathedral, Ifako- Agege, Lagos, on Saturday.

The groom, Edwards, is the son of the Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

Other dignitaries at the colourful ceremony include the Ondo state deputy Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the Secretary to the state Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; the Chief of Staff to Governor Akeredolu, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Pastor Samson Oluwamodede; Afenifere leader, Chief Seinde Arogbofa; the Head of Service of Ondo state, Mr. John Adeyemo; state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo; the Special Adviser to the Governor, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye; Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Charles Titiloye; Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engr. Raimi Aminu; other members of the State Executive Council; members of the National Assembly as well as members of the State House of Assembly led by the deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye.

Other APC chieftains who graced the ceremony are former deputy Governor, Alh. Lasisi Oluboyo; Pius Akinyelure; Chief Olusola Oke, SAN; Barrister Isaac Kekemeke; Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim; captains of industry and several other political associates.

Traditional rulers presented include the Chairman, Ondo State Council of Obas and Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan; the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye; the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi; the Owa of Igbara-Oke, Oba Adefarakanmi Agbede, among others.

The Chairman of the wedding reception and Governor of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, while congratulating the couple on their day, particularly advised them to make God the pillar of their home.

He charged them to build their marriage on trust and love each other, even as he admonished the couple not to allow third party in their marriage.

Earlier, in his sermon at the African Church Cathedral, the Diocesan Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Akin Falana, admonished the couple to see themselves as one and always be prayerful.

He equally charged them to be submissive, respect and appreciate each other.