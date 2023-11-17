Giving Back to One’s Community is Best, Ondo First Lady Asserts

Lauds Ever Bright Developers

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has laid emphasis on the need to give back to one’s community in order to encourage speedy development.

Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu stressed the point on Thursday during her tour of facilities at Ever Bright Developers and Real Estate, Araromi, Akure, Ondo State Capital.

In her words: “It is good to give back to one’s community. This is what this investor has done. I like the fact that he typifies the zest of a typical Nigerian youth. Having made success of his business in Canada, he returned to the homeland to invest and, of course, to give back. In so doing, he is adding value to the state and generating incomes for citizens.

“This is what I tell Nigerians, particularly the girls who pass through the Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation, that giving back is the ultimate thing. I tell my girls to think home, to remember the communities where they come from as we fortify them with requisite skills and they get better in life. Ever Bright Developers and Real Estate is demonstrating this, knowing that Ondo State residents also need decent accommodation.We need to have more of EverBright developers in the state.”

Earlier, the Managing Director of Ever Bright Developers & Real Estate, Mr Adekunle Bright Adelegan, thanked the First Lady for finding time to visit, assess and encourage the efforts of Ever Bright Developers. He also thanked the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, for making Ondo State a friendly place for investors.

“Exactly a year ago, the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, commissioned our first Estate in Alagbaka, Akure. In his speech, he said housing is a basic human right; and he did promise that his administration would attract housing investors to the state.

“His administration has since made Ondo state very a secure place for people like us to invest in. As a matter of fact, Ondo State is one of the most secure locations in the country as of today. The governor made it possible to obtain certificate of ownership within 14 days. There is no other state in the country that offers such speedy service in the country. The level of cooperation we get from the state makes it easy for us to operate as real estate investors.” Adelegan said.

Story by Debo Akinbami