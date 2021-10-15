*** As Vice President Osinbajo Unveils Dorian Home.

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has urged the blessed in the society should endeavoured to give back to the needy.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Thursday in Akure at the official commissioning of Dorian Home for Charity and Social Development.

The visioner and founder of Dorian Home, Dr Tolulola Olabike Bayode said the initiative was aimed to intervene in the increasing surge of widows, orphans and the less privileged in the society.

Declaring the place opened, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo ( SAN) said, “the Dorian Home for Charity and Social Development has been rendering humanitarian services for about a decade” .

“Millions of orphaned and vulnerable children need safe place to grow and thrive in addition to having their physiological needs” , he explained.

“A place where they are cared for and trained… women who need succour or to rebuild their lives after suffering loss harrowing experiences also need a safe place where they can begin to rebuild their lives” , added the Vice President.

Governor Akeredolu who was represented by his Deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa said, “one of the many lessons of this project is that the privileged in the society should always endeavour to deploy part of their resources to helping the needy, less privileged, orphans and vulnerable children in our midst who are without support or meaningful source of livelihood” .

He added that, “we need to change our perception about life… this is just the essence of what the founder of Dorian Home demonstrated with this star project” .

Amongst the high profile dignitaries that graced the event are Industry, Trade and Investment Minister, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Women Affairs Minister, H.E Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of State for Niger Delta, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, Hon Timilehin Adelegbe, Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun and some Assembly members, Chief Launcher, Dr Wale Babalakin, Grand Patron Dorian Home, Rev, Abimbola Esther Ajayi, Chief Olu Falae, Hon Ifedayo Abegunde, Pastor Samson Oluwamodede, Traditional Rulers led by Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, Ovation Publisher, Otunba Dele Momodu and others.

Kenneth Odusola-Stevenson,

Press Secretary to the Governor

( Office of the Deputy Governor ).