The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu- Akeredolu has said investment in BEMORE Summer Bootcamp to train young girls in ICT and Solar Renewable Energy is by far the largest investment in girl child education in Ondo State in the last 20 years.

Mrs. Akeredolu made this remarks while addressing members of the press at this year’s celebration of International Day of the Girl Child with the theme: “Digital Generation… Our Generation’ held on the grounds of the Government House, Akure.

Mrs. Akeredolu while acknowledging the fact that it has not been an easy task for the womenfolk said BEMORE Empowered Initiative will continue to groom young girls to be bold, courageous and well educated to face the world in order to be able to cope with the challenges in their immediate environment and stand tall in the society as women are in a better position to solve their own problem.

On the success of the BEMORE initiative over the last few years, Mrs. Akeredolu said nearly 2000 girls have been trained while 912 laptops have distributed since 2017 when the initiative started.

She also used the opportunity to give accounts of funds that has been invested in BEMORE initiative in the last 4 years while also stressing huge investment in the distribution of Yellow cards across local government to address issues of sexual violence in schools and the efforts put in place to ensure passage of the VAPP Bill into law.

In her projection, Mrs. Akeredolu said not less than 2,500 girls would be reached by 2022 and that plans are underway to take advantage of the solar skills of the girls to light up at least 1,000 homes in Ondo State.

Sharing from their personal experiences as engineers and entrepreneurs, some BEMORE ambassadors – Ms.Marvelous Jegede, Ms. Christina Nmadu and Ms. Bunni Oluwagbamila recounted how they qqhave been able to use their trainings to solve immediate problems in the society while also underscoring the need to continue to harp on a paradigm shift at the societal level so that girls can attain their full potentials.

Others in attendance at the event include Mrs. Titi Adeyemi, Maj. Morenike Alaka, representatives from state ministry of education, FOWOSO and Aketi Women among others.

Story by Ngozi Aduloju