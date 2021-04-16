Germany Company Set to Build €500 million Glass, Printing firm in Ikale/Ilaje axis
A Germany based company, MBDT has indicated interest in investing about 500 Million Euro to build Glass Factory and Printing firm within Ilaje/Ikale community in Ondo State.
This was revealed by a Community Development Advocate and CEO Positive Keys Ltd Company, Mr. Rotimi Elijah Ogunsanmi after the investors, Engr Maurice Baur, CEO of MBDT GmbH and Industrial Mechatronics Engineer (IME) of the Company, Mr Anthony Dominic met with the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Akure, the state capital on Monday.
According to Ogunsanmi, the Glass Factory will create more jobs and bring speedy development to the area and the state at large.
He said, “To the glory of Almighty God, I brought investors: in building €500m (500 Million Euro) Glass Factory within Ilaje/Ikale community in Ondo State, Nigeria”
“The factory will generate jobs and bring speedy development.”
