Ondo State Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa (3rdR), flanked from left by; former Chairman, Ese-Odo Local Government, Mr Akin Sowore, CEO Positive Keys Ltd Company, Mr Rotimi Ogunsanmi, CEO of MBDT GmbH, Engr Maurice Baur, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prince Olusegun Omojuwa and Industrial Mechatronics Engineer (IME) of the Company, Mr Anthony Dominic

A Germany based company, MBDT has indicated interest in investing about 500 Million Euro to build Glass Factory and Printing firm within Ilaje/Ikale community in Ondo State.

This was revealed by a Community Development Advocate and CEO Positive Keys Ltd Company, Mr. Rotimi Elijah Ogunsanmi after the investors, Engr Maurice Baur, CEO of MBDT GmbH and Industrial Mechatronics Engineer (IME) of the Company, Mr Anthony Dominic met with the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa in Akure, the state capital on Monday.

According to Ogunsanmi, the Glass Factory will create more jobs and bring speedy development to the area and the state at large.

CEO of MBDT , Engr Maurice Baur with Bar Rotimi Ogunsanmi

He said, “To the glory of Almighty God, I brought investors: in building €500m (500 Million Euro) Glass Factory within Ilaje/Ikale community in Ondo State, Nigeria”

“The factory will generate jobs and bring speedy development.”