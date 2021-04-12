The First Lady of Edo State Her Excellency Betsy Obaseki has called for collective effort among the men and women in Nigeria to change the narrative and take Nigeria to its desired height in the comity of nations.

Her Excellency Betsy Obaseki said this while delivering the opening address at a summit organized by the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria in collaboration with Women and National Development on the theme Emerging Trends in the Role of the First Lady in National Development which held at the State House Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The Edo State First Lady who reviewed statistics that placed Nigeria at 5.9% in the participation of women in politics, in contrast to other African Countries such as Rwanda with 61%, Senegal and Namibia with over 41% , expressed shock and disappointment at Nigeria’s abysmally low performance among African countries in this regard.

The Edo First Lady urged other First Ladies across Nigeria to go beyond their traditional roles and take on the role of facilitators to support and encourage capable women in their various States to pursue carriers in politics and governance and also encourage their husbands to support these women for the advancement of their States and the nation at large.

The Edo State’ First Lady however commended the contributions and impact made by the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency Aisha Buhari who she described as a mother and mentor who has in a most unusual fashion taken the office of the First Lady to higher dimensions, encouraging and influencing state First Ladies in gaining deserved relevance through impactful projects and programs.

Her Excellency Betsy Obaseki also took the opportunity to celebrate the character of Her Excellency Aisha Buhari, who she described as an Enigma, an Amazon, and a Voice for the voiceless, the Defender of truth, Justice and equity, who speaks truth to power and how these virtues have endeared her to most Nigerians.