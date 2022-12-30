Gen. Bajowa Relishes, Appreciates Well-wishers’ Messages @82

…Tasks Electorate On Electing Visionary President

General Olu Bajowa (retd) has appreciated all his well-wishers during his 82nd birthday celebration.

He expressed gratitude to them on various congratulatory messages sent to him through different means including telephone, media publications and others.

This was contained in a letter of appreciation written by the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land and the Ojagbulegun from the Source in London.

According to the letter dated December 28, 2022, the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) writes: “I feel a very unusual sensation – if it’s not indigestion, I think it must be gratitude” (Benjamin Disraeli)

*Hence, I write to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to all well-wishers, who took out time to celebrate me with their prayers, kind wishes, and love shown through calls, messages, broadcasts, and publications on various notable media platforms on my 82nd Birthday. I was marvelled by the enormous show of affection from all walks of life!

“I appreciate God for how far He has showered on me, according to the Scriptures (Psalm 90:10): blessings, grace with long life in good health, happiness, and gladness of heart.

“However, ageing comes with its attendant challenges and difficulties, particularly in present day Nigeria where life expectancy is reduced, and the future is full of uncertainties.”

Meanwhile, Prince (Dr.) Bajowa expressed concern about the current socio-economic and political challenges the nation is currently going through, thereby calling on the electorate to vote wisely in the forthcoming general elections.

He enjoined Nigerians to elect a president who would actualize the dreams of the heroes past who fought for the unity of the federation.

The retired Army General promised his unflinching support and contributions to the development of the nation, his state, Ondo State, and his community, Ikale, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The letter reads inter alia: “It is in this regard, that I implore you all to consider the next election as a critical factor for change in our polity and the status quo. Happily, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has promised a legacy of free and fair election in 2023, advising that the electorates should vote wisely for their preferred candidate.

“There is therefore a need to elect, in all strata of governance, candidates with proven capacity, character and integrity, to actualise the aspirations and hopes of our founding fathers.

“Although @ 82 years, the end is near, but like Simeon of the Holy Book (Luke 2: 29-32), I pray to live long in good health to witness the rebirth of the great nation which our heroes past and veterans fought gallantly to remain as “One”. It is also my fervent hope that Nigeria will be great again, under a visionary leader who will govern with a democratic Federal constitution which will holistically address the problems of insecurity, corruption, unemployment, poverty, with the principle of “Devolution of Power”.

“However, as a personal pledge, I promise if I live, and remain in the “Army Reserve List”, to devote my service to humanity, continue to contribute my quota to the development of our Country Nigeria, Ondo State, including community services for the wellbeing of my Ikale people, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“Once again thank you all for celebrating me @ 82, and God bless!!”