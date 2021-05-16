Gen. Olu Bajowa (Rtd) has announced that he does not have any Facebook account that goes by ‘Gen. Bajowa Joseph Oluyemi,’ stressing that any of such account on Facebook is the work of fraudsters and scammers who are out to use his personality to defraud the unsuspecting members of the public.

Fake Facebook Account

Gen. Bajowa, the Jagunmolu of Ikaleland in a statement he personally signed and made available to press, said the fraudsters were out to tarnish and discredit the integrity of the Radio station’s management and the promoters of the establishment, which media broadcast of news, events programmed have continued to enjoy mass appeal and following withing it’s mandate area of Ondo South Senatorial District and beyond.

The Ojagbulegun from the Source said so many people had called to draw his attention to the Facebook account which unscrupulous individuals who have no modicum of integrity created in order to solicit unauthorized fund on behalf of Awawa 94. 1 FM.

Gen. Bajowa’s statement reads in part: ” My genuine Facebook Account name is Prince Joseph Bajowa with a picture of me in a black suit as my profile picture , as opposed to the ac with name as Gen. Bajowa Joseph Oluyemi , and a picture of me in white Agbada that was used by the scammer.

”As you are probably aware, Awawa Radio 94.01 FM was commissioned by His Excellency Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Odunayo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) and witnessed by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja the 2nd, on the occasion of my birthday , December 27th, 2020.

”Therefore, the anniversary of Awawa Radio station by next week Tuesday as stated by the scammers confirms that it is nothing but a fraudulent Facebook Account and does not belong to me,” Gen. Bajowa added.

While calling on the general public to discountenance anybody’s attempt to swindle them using the brand name of the radio station, the retired Army General and prominent Ikale stakeholder said he appreciated the concern, interest and love of all well wishers for his name and the integrity of Awawa Radio station