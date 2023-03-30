Gen Bajowa congratulates President elect, Bola Tinubu at 71

The Jagunmolu of Ikaleland and Ojagbulegun from the source, Gen.Olu Bajowa, OFR, has described the newly elected president, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as a quintessential leader of all time and a leader whose leadership trait puts him ahead of his peers.

Gen. Bajowa gave this indication in his congratulatory statement to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 71st birthday being celebrated today.

It will be recalled that Bola Tinubu had noted on Monday that rather than throwing parties, Nigerians should use the occasion of his birthday to pray for him and the success of his administration as he is set to be sworn in on May 29th.

Gen Bajowa noted that such statement from the President elect alludes to the humility of a leader who is prepared to serve and who has taken his time to learn on the beat of political leadership, which he had made a huge success of during his two term tour of duty as Lagos State Governor of example, a leadership trait of unrestrained success which he has bequeathed to his successors in Lagos State.

Gen. Bajowa recalled the session Nigerian senior citizens had with Bola Tinubu prior to the General election, noting that the mastery with which he outlined and marshaled his manifesto revealed a President who had his plans well schemed out and who has the courage of his conviction on how to take Nigerian out of the doldrums.

While thanking God for Tinubu whom God has kept alive hale and hearty to witness 71 , an age of wisdom in which he has become Nigerian President, Gen . Bajowa prayed God to grant him many more years in good health, wishing him a successful Presidency ahead.