Gen Bajowa Congratulates Jimoh Ibrahim On Victory in Ondo South Poll

..Says Experience, Competence, People’s Confidence Earned You Victory

General Olu Bajowa (retd) has congratulated Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim on his election as Senator representing Ondo South senatorial district at the Senate.

Prince Bajowa dscribed Ibrahim’s victory to the confidrence the people reposed in him as well as his experience and integrity.

This was contained in a letter personally written and signed by the retired general on Monday and addressed to Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim.

The general declared his support for the newly elected senator on his resolve to ensure power is restored in the district through legislative intervention.

The letter reads inter alia: “Dear Omoba Barr Jimoh Ibrahim, The Distinguished Senator Designate,

“I am delighted at the positive outcome of the election results in Ondo State Southern Senatorial District, in which you were a notable contestant!

“Your victory at the polls was a testimony of the confidence our people and Nigeria at large, have in your experience, competence, knowledge, capacity, intellect and integrity, to serve loyally and assiduously, as a Distinguished Senator, at the highest legislative authority of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I share your concern and enthusiasm, in your resolve to make the provision of electricity in Ondo State Southern Senatorial District, your priority.

“I pray that God should continue to protect you, grant you good health, and endow you with the wisdom to discharge your legislative duty efficiently, and grant you a resounding and rewarding success, during your tenure.”