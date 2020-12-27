•COMMISSIONS FIRST RADIO STATION IN IKALE

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, described Prince (Gen) Olu Bajowa as one of the illustrious sons of the state who has brought pride to the sunshine state.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the commissioning of a community radio station, Awawa 94.1 FM as part of the activities marking the 80th Birthday of the retired Army General.

Governor Akeredolu noted that having become a General in the Nigerian Army at the young age of 38 years, Prince Bajowa’s exploit in the Nigerian Army was a thing of pride to the government and people of Ondo State.

Arakunrin Akeredolu commended the commitment of Prince Bajowa to the development of his community and the state at large.

He stressed that even @80, the retired Army General is still very agile, adding that there was every cause to thank God for his life.

While commissioning the Awawa 94.1 FM, built by Prince Bajowa, Governor Akeredolu called for the dissemination of information that directly benefits the people of the area in general.

The Governor said:” When it comes to the issue of health and information, we must keep orientating the people. There must be a way that people will benefit from this.

“They should not promote politics. Getting across to our people in different languages is very important. Here, you can dominate this station with languages that are peculiar to this community.”

Earlier, Prince Bajowa disclosed that the aim of establishing the radio station, was to complement the efforts of government in reviving and promoting the Ikale, Ilaje, Ijaw-Apoi and Ijaw -Arogbo culture, tradition, custom and by extension the Yoruba heritage, which he said are now becoming abandoned or extinct.

He said:” We also identify ourselves with the government effort to make information an important tool for social development and dissemination of the benefit of democracy at the grassroots level

“In this regard, I wish to assure our amiable governor that, Awawa Radio 94.1 FM, will support your administration in the provision of the necessary information on your government programmes and actions. We the good people in the Southern District of Ondo State appreciate your efforts in bringing back the desired development to our land.”

Prince Bajowa noted with happiness that the Bitumen Exploration and Exportation in the area is gradually becoming a reality, adding that efforts are in place to ensure that the Seaport in Ilaje is achievable.