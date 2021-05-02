By Steve Ovirl

The Diocesan Bishop, Diocese of Ilaje, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Idowu Olugbemi has extolled the leadership qualities of the immediate past Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission ( OSOPADEC), Hon. Barr. Olugbenga Omogbemi Edema. Rt. Revd Olugbemi in his sermon at the two in one programme, installation and investiture of church chiefs and the Thanksgiving service to celebrate the successful completion of Hon Edema’ s tenure as OSOPADEC Chairman, said Edema’s thanksgiving today is ” a door opener to higher service.”

Hon Olugbenga Edema and his wife

Bishop Olugbemi while quoting from the Book of Psalm Chapter 107, verse 8, admonished Christians to always show gratitude to God in all things. In an apparent reference to the socio- economic challenge bedevilling the country, the Diocesan noted that lack of fear of God is the cause of all the problems in the land. He called on Christians to practice Christianity beyond name calling and title.

While congratulating Hon. Edema and all the other installed Church Chiefs, the cleric noted that they were appointed because they are men of integrity. ” I want to appreciate the new Asiwaju Ijo, ST. David’s Anglican Church, Ogogoro, Hon. Gbenga Omogbemi Edema. You have made yourself available and God has been using you for the growth of his church. I have no doubt in my mind that this is a step to a new door opening for you,” Bishop Olugbemi said.

Highlight of the church service which held on Saturday, May 1st, 2021 at the home church of Hon. Edema was the taking of oaths by the Church chiefs ‘elect’, their questioning , the declaration and installation proper.

The new Church chiefs, thirty two in all, were unveiled by the Diocesan who pronounced them and prayed for their success in their new calling.

Among the newly installed Church Chiefs are Hon. Gbenga Edema, Asiwaju Ijo, Chief Newton Uro- Omo, BabaIjo, Chief Benjamin Ogungbure, Balogun Ijo, Chief Hon.Prince Sola Edema and Chief Hosea Iyanoye, Majekobaje Ijo.

The rest are Chief John Uro- Omo, Baba Ewe Ijo,Chief Francis Ogungbure, Alakoso Ijo, Chief Oluyide Ogungbure, Moyegun Ijo, Chief Mrs. Elidiah Ogungbure, Iya Ijo, Chief Mrs. Bola Edema, Asiwaju Obinrin, Mrs. Serah Masemibare and a host of others.

Hon Gbenga Edema who has just completed his successful tour of duty as OSOPADEC boss also marked a special thanksgiving in the course of the service and family members, political associates and the congregation joined him in a thanksgiving dance.

The amiable politician was full of smiles and expressed his joy in an exclusive interaction with Ondo Events.

Hon. Edema while speaking with Ondo Events said he was grateful that as eventful as his four year tenure as OSOPADEC Chairman was, he acquitted himself creditably well in office, noting that his tenure recorded a lot of infrastructural development in OSOPADEC mandate areas.

While thanking Governor Akeredolu for giving him the opportunity to serve his people in the capacity of OSOPADEC Chair, he noted that Governor Akeredolu will extend huge windows of business opportunity to the coastal communities of Ilaje as the Governor’s second term continues to take shape.

On his new position as Asiwaju Ijo ST. David’s Anglican church, Ogogoro, Hon. Edema said it is a call to service and he is happy to serve in the House of the Lord.

To round off the big celebration, Hon. Edema hosted his guests to a sumptuous reception at Pare in Ilaje Local Government.