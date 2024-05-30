Ganduje Thanks Jimoh Ibrahim For Withdrawing Case

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje on Thursday appreciated Senator Jimoh Ibrahim for withdrawing the suit he filed against the party and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on the party’s governorship primary election in Ondo State.

Sources disclosed that the APC national Chairman called the senator currently representing Ondo Southern Senatorial District on telephone to thank him for heeding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s words to withdraw the matter from court.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim had filed a suit at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja praying the court to order a fresh governorship primary election of the party or expunge the party from the ballot paper in the November 16, 2024.

The High Court had on Tuesday granted the application by the respondents that the matter be transferred to the Federal High Court sitting in Akure.

But on Wednesday, Senator addressed journalists disclosing that he had been contacted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and had decided to withdraw the suit from court.

This development has since changed the political narrative in Ondo State and increased the chance of the party in the forthcoming gubernatorial election on November 16, 2024.