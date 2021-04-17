The Federal University of Technology Akure has matriculated 2,208 post graduate students into its Post Graduate Diploma, Masters, M.Phil, and Ph. D Programmes in the School of Post Graduate Studies for the 2019/2020 academic session. Speaking at the occasion the Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Professor Rufus Ogunsemi said applications for post graduate admissions into this university have been on steady increase for quite some time due to the high quality of teaching, research and service delivery in FUTA. He said “ this development has made our Post Graduate admission to be very competitive and the process is becoming very intensive”. Fuwape said research endeavours in higher institutions should be geared at solving real life problems and contributing to the making of a better society . According to him “that Nigeria is naturally endowed beyond question but the sad narrative is that we have relied too heavily on nature in our economic activities. We as a nation have received minimal gains from our natural environment because they are mostly exported in their primary forms. This should not continue and that is where the research endeavours of the post graduate lecturer and students come under focus to maximize the benefits accruable from the various natural resources with which our country is so richly endowed.” He pointed out that the prosperity of any nation is a function of the quality of education received there and in particular the Post graduate research endeavours.

The Vice Chancellor said the university has continued to expand its scope beyond Nigeria through collaboration with some of the best universities and international agencies across the globe and that FUTA is working hard in the area of research and development of new products as post graduate curricular are designed not only for those that are interested in having a lifelong career in teaching and research but also to groom individuals to receive the baton of knowledge and impact the society.

He commended the Dean of Post Graduate studies, Professor Chinwuba Arum and his team for their dedication and hard work particularly lauding the Dean for his steadfastness and the several innovations that he has introduced since he came on board. He also congratulated the matriculating students for being found worthy of admission into FUTA’s postgraduate programmes charging them to be good examples in character and be worthy of emulation by the undergraduate students. Thereafter the Registrar of FUTA , Mr. Richard Arifalo administered the matriculation oath on the new postgraduate students which formalized their studentship.

In the induction preceding the matriculation, the immediate past Dean of the School. Professor Moses Ajewole speaking on the topic, “ Global Relevance of Post Graduate studies” said post graduate students and their lecturers should work towards solving societal problems on a grand scale and that internationalization and globalization of post graduate education is a must. He said due to a world that is more interconnected than before humans have become more vulnerable to diseases and violence. He said ,“It is the responsibility of those of us teaching you and supervising your research work to make sure you are able to work with multicultural and multidisciplinary teams to solve the problems that face the world.

The Directors Centre for Research and Development CERAD and Computer Resource center CRC, Professor Ganiyu Oboh and Mr. Ayo Kupoluyi spoke on Research funding and interacting with SPGS online platform.