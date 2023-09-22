FUTA Graduate is the Best Female Student in Engineering in Nigeria

A recent graduate from the Federal University of Technology Akure ,FUTA Oluwanifemi Favour Olajuyigbe from the department of Electrical & Electronics Engineering, has emerged the winner of the 2023 edition of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) best Graduating female student of Engineering in Nigeria Award.

She achieved the feat with a CGPA of 4.93 which is the best by any female Engineering student in Nigeria in 2023.

The Prize was presented to her at the Association’s Annual International Conference/AGM for the year 2023 on 20th September, 2023 at Chida Event Centre, Utako. Abuja.

“APWEN has been a catalyst for advancing the professional development of practicing female

engineers, technologists and scientists. The Association also inspires young girls into science, technology,engineering and mathematics (stem) by sponsoring competitions & giving awards; also mentoring engineerings tudents through seminars and conferences to retain them in the profession post – graduation.”

The Vice Chancellor ,Professor Adenike Oladiji, has congratulated Miss Olajuyigbe for achieving the remarkable feat, describing her as a beacon of hope for the future. “

The Citation :

Miss Oluwanifemi Favour Olajuyigbe, an Electrical and Electronics Engineering graduate from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, has not only excelled academically but has also received recognition as the best female Engineering graduate in Nigeria for the year 2023 by the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) winning the Aramide Adeyoye Prize for the Highest CGPA Female Graduating Student in Public University across the Nation.Her academic journey is marked by an exceptional cumulative GPA of 4.93/5.0, securing her a well-deserved spot on the department’s Academic Roll of Honor.

Notably, she maintained a consistent presence on the Dean’s Honors List from her first year through to her final year, with her lowest semester GPA standing at an impressive 4.87.

Miss Olajuyigbe’s outstanding achievements extend beyond the classroom. She is a proud winner of the prestigious MTN Foundation Science & Technology Scholarship, awarded in recognition of her outstanding academic performance.

Miss Olajuyigbe was an MTN Scholar from her 300 level to 500 level.

Additionally, her dedication and excellence were acknowledged in her 3rd year when she received the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering Students (NIEEES) Excellence Award.

Miss Olajuyigbe is a distinguished engineering graduate who is passionate about data science and machine learning with a strong emphasis on their practical application in solving real-world problems and optimising diverse systems. Her interest is in the integration of machine learning algorithms to address complex issues, particularly in the power sector.As a member of esteemed professional bodies such as the Network of Nigerian Women in STEM (NWiSTEM), Data Scientists Network (DSN), and Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineering Students (NIEEES), she actively contributes to the advancement of her field.

Furthermore, she is a dedicated member of Dynamixity, a platform dedicated to the professional development of young individuals and undergraduates.

Miss Olajuyigbe’s journey has been one of growth, learning, and dedicated service, marked by great academic excellence. Remarkably, Miss Olajuyigbe is also an alumna of Federal University of Technology Akure Staff Secondary School (FUTA Sec Class of 2016). She believes that determination and perseverance go a long way in facilitating success. She is grateful to God for the opportunity and priviledge to be an inspiration and role model to female engineering students and all aspiring students.