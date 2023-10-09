FUTA DEBATE TEAM PRESENTS TROPHY TO THE VC

The Federal University of Technology Akure debate team paid a courtesy visit to the office of Vice Chancellor on 21st September 2023, to formally present the trophy it clinched at the 9th All-Nigerian Universities Debating Championship, held between , at the University of Ilorin. In the novice stream Category, the FUTA team came first ahead of University of Calabar and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike which came second and third respectively.

Leading the team, the coordinator and the Vice President (Administration) of All Nigerian Universities Debating Council, professor Olubode –Sawe, thanked the Vice Chancellor for the support and encouragement shown to the club. She promised that FUTA debate team will continue to make FUTA.

Responding the Vice Chancellor, Professor Adenike Oladiji, expressed elation at FUTA’s continued recorded successes at various competitions. She congratulated the team for a job well-done and commended the guiding abilities of professor Olubode –Sawe. The Vice Chancellor said part of the criteria used in selecting high ranking institutions is its constant visibility in all areas of its endeavours.

She promised that FUTA will continue to , within its resources , provide support to ensure that talents are developed. Professor Oladiji hailed the team and urged them not to rest on their oars.

Members of the Team include Olamijulo Timilehin, Computer Science 500L, Babatope Oluwatosin Felicia,300L Biochemistry, Emmanuel Friday Maxwell,400L Quantity surveying, Janet Titilayo Kehinde, Meteorology and Climate Sciences, Oladjide Rotimi Philip,500L Biomedical Technology, Amoo Abdousomod, Electrical Engineering, Akinyiwole Daniel, Medicine MBBS, George Ayomipo.A, Urban and Regional Planning.