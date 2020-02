Full Text of Gov Akeredolu’s Broadcast on His 3rd Anniversary

MY GOOD PEOPLE OF ONDO STATE, IT IS NOW THREE YEARS SINCE THIS ADMINISTRATION WAS INAUGURATED INTO OFFICE TO STEER THE SHIP OF GOVERNMENT IN OUR STATE. WE HAVE EVERY REASON TO THANK GOD ALMIGHTY FOR HIS INFINITE GRACE AND MERCIES OVER ALL OF US. THE VISION AND STRENGTH OF MIND TO ACCOMPLISH SET OBJECTIVES HAVE BEEN OUR DRIVING FORCE THROUGH THE UNDULATING CURVES OF THE LAST THREE YEARS. THE REALITY OF TODAY CONVINCES US, AND INDEED IS EVIDENT, THAT OUR STATE IS BLESSED WITH IMMENSE AND VAST POTENTIAL, AND THAT WHERE AND WHENEVER THE RIGHT LEADERSHIP IS EMPLOYED, TRANSFORMATION AND GREAT ATTAINMENTS ARE BOUND TO FOLLOW. THIS IS MY TESTAMENT AND JOYFUL STORY TO MARK THIS AUSPICIOUS MOMENT.

AS YOU KNOW, OUR ADMINISTRATION CAME IN WITH AN UNPRECEDENTED AND OVERWHELMING SHOW OF CONFIDENCE OF THE PEOPLE IN OUR ABILITY EXHIBITED BY THE LARGEST MAJORITY OF VOTERS IN THIS STATE. THE CALL TO ACTION, RESOUNDED IN THE MANDATE FREELY GIVEN US, WAS A DIRECTIVE TO DEPLOY OUR GOD-GIVEN TALENTS FOR THE TRANSFORMATION OF THE LAND FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE PEOPLE. WE HEARKENED TO THIS INVITATION TO SERVE AND PROCEEDED WITH ALL VIGOUR. TODAY, THREE YEARS ON, I BELIEVE OURS IS A STORY OF SUCCESS, CHANGE AND REDEMPTION. DISTINGUISHED CITIZENS, GIVING ACCOUNT OF STEWARDSHIP IS AN IMPORTANT ELEMENT OF DEMOCRACY. THIS FEEDBACK MECHANISM IMPELS CONFIDENCE BETWEEN ELECTED OFFICIALS AND THE ELECTORATE. IT IS A VERITABLE TEMPLATE THROUGH WHICH THE PERFORMANCE OF THE GOVERNMENT IS MEASURED. ONLY THE PEOPLE WHO FEEL THE DIRECT IMPACT OF GOVERNANCE CAN ASSESS THE EXTENT TO WHICH AN ADMINISTRATION HAS TOUCHED THEIR LIVES POSITIVELY.

YOUR MANDATE MEANT A LOT TO US. IT SET A CLEAR DIRECTION OF INTERVENTION DESIRABLE TO RAISE THE QUALITY OF LIFE OF OUR PEOPLE. I WILL FOREVER THANK YOU, MY DEAR GOOD PEOPLE OF ONDO STATE, FOR YOUR TRUST AND SUPPORT OVER THE YEARS.

I RECALL THAT ONE KEY PROMISE MADE TO YOU IN OUR INAUGURAL SPEECH ON 24TH FEBRUARY, 2017 WAS TO “HELP REBUILD OUR ECONOMY, RESUSCITATE DAMAGED INFRASTRUCTURE, RESTORE HOPE AND RETURN OUR STATE TO A PROSPEROUS LAND.” WE EXPRESSED OUR DETERMINATION AS AN ADMINISTRATION TO BREAK DOWN THE BARRIERS THAT HAD IMPOSED STAGNATION ON OUR LAND. WE SAID WE WOULD REPLACE THE BARRIERS WITH HONEST LEADERSHIP, COMPREHENSIVE DEVELOPMENT, PHYSICAL GROWTH AND SOCIAL SECURITY.”

INDEED, TODAY WE ARE HAPPY TO INFORM YOU THAT WE HAVE ENDEAVOURED TO CONDUCT OURSELVES CREDITABLY AND DELIVERED ON THIS PROMISE. THE REPORTS AND ACTIVITIES MARKED FOR THIS THIRD YEAR ANNIVERSARY PROVIDE AMPLE EVIDENCE AND TESTIMONIES TO THIS. ON ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE ALONE, OUR ADMINISTRATION HAS COMPLETED THE CONSTRUCTION AND REHABILITATION WORK ON NOT LESS THAN 130 KILOMETERS OF ROAD OUT OF 290KM ONGOING ACROSS EVERY NOOK AND CRANNY OF THE STATE. IT GLADDENS MY HEART TO DISCLOSE THAT ABOUT 100KM OF ROADS WILL BE FLAGGED OFF DURING THE COURSE OF THIS CELEBRATION. OF SPECIAL MENTION AMONG THESE ROADS CONSTRUCTED/REHABILITATED ARE THE OBA OSUPA – NEPA ROUNDABOUT – OLUKAYODE – ALAFIATAYO – INVESTMENT – IJOKA ROAD RECONSTRUCTED AS DUAL CARRIAGEWAY. SHOPRITE – ODA ROAD DUAL CARRIAGEWAY, IWALEWA – ALAFIATAYO ROAD, IWALEWA – HOSPITAL ROAD AND IWALEWA – OSHINLE ROAD, ABUSORO ROAD, GAGA COMMUNITY ROAD, IJOKA – IDANRE ROAD, OKE OGBA COMMUNITY ROAD, COURT OF APPEAL/SUBEB ROAD, CBN – BISHOP’S COURT DUAL CARRIAGEWAY, ALAGBAKA – S.I.B. ROAD AMONG OTHERS IN AKURE, THE STATE CAPITAL. ONE ROAD WHICH PARTICULARLY LIFTS UP OUR SPIRIT IS THE ADDITIONAL ROAD CONSTRUCTED LEADING IN AND OUT OF IDANRE TO IJOKA ROAD IN AKURE. BY THIS WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO SOLVE THE DANGEROUS SITUATION WHEREBY ONLY ONE ROAD ENTERED IDANRE. APART FROM THIS, MANY TOWNSHIP ROADS HAVE BEEN CONSTRUCTED IN THE COMMUNITY. THERE ARE ALSO THE ISARUN, IBUJI AND OTHER ROADS IN IFEDORE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AMONGST SEVERAL OTHERS IN THE CENTRAL SENATORIAL DISRICT. THE NOTORIOUS OKE ALABOJUTO ROAD IN IKARE–AKOKO WAS A DEATH TRAP. MANY LIVES WERE LOST AT THAT DANGEROUS HILL BEFORE OUR INTERVENTION. THAT CORRIDOR IS NOW SAFE FOR ALL MODES OF VEHICLES (CARS AND BIG LORRIES INCLUSIVE) WITH THE HILL FLATTENED. IT IS ALSO IMPORTANT TO MENTION THE IKARE TOWNSHIP ROADS WHICH THIS ADMINISTRATION HAS REHABILITATED, WITH THE MAJOR ONE SERVING AS THE COMMERCIAL NERVE CENTRE i.e. OKE IGBEDE-JUBILEE – “77” JUNCTION BEING RECONSTRUCTED AS DUAL CARRIAGEWAY.

I WILL NOT FORGET TO MENTION THE EMURE ULI – POLICE ‘B’ DIVISION IN OWO AND FROM MINISTRY OF WORKS YARD TO BENIN ROAD JUNCTION IN IYERE RECONSTRUCTED AS DUAL CARRIAGEWAY. THE MOLEGE – UTE ROADS IN OWO, IPELE – IYERE ROAD, IYERE –IGBE ROAD IN OWO LOCAL GOVERNMENT. LET ME ALSO MENTION THE IFON TOWNSHIP ROADS WHICH WE HAVE REHABILITATED; IGBADARA ROAD, HOWLETT ROAD, OGBONMO ROAD, AJEGUNLE ROAD AND SEVERAL OTHERS IN OSE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA WHICH HAD BEEN ABADONED FOR OVER 17 YEARS. IN THE SOUTHERN SENATORIAL DISTRICT, THERE ARE THE ORE INTERCHANGE FLYOVER WHICH WAS CONCEIVED TO BRING SUCCOUR TO THE RESIDENTS OF ORE AND OTHER NIGERIANS WHO PLY THE ROAD FROM CARNAGE, FRUSTRATIONS USUALLY OCCASIONED BY TRAFFIC JAMS AND THE ATTENDANT SECURITY CHALLENGES IN THE NODAL TOWN. WE HAVE CONSTRUCTED THE SABOMI-AJAGBA ROAD. THE OKITIPUPA/IGBOKODA BYE PASS ROAD WHICH WAS EMBARKED UPON TO FREE TRAFFIC FROM THE CENTRE OF THE CITY REMAINS ONE OF THE PROJECTS IN THE SOUTH ABOUT WHICH WE ARE VERY PROUD. REHABILITATION OF SOME ILE-OLUJI TOWNSHIP ROADS ARE ONGOING. WE HAVE ALSO COMPLETED THE CONSTRUCTION OF THE SWAMPY SECTION OF AYEKA-IRELE-OKITIPUPA ROAD WHILE ABOTO – ATIJERE ROAD CONSTRUCTION WILL START IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS. CONSTRUCTION WORKS HAVE ALSO RESUMED ON THE ARAROMI – LEKKI ROAD WHICH IS A STRATEGIC ROAD THAT WILL OPEN UP THE ECONOMY OF THE SOUTHERN PART OF THE STATE, AND INDEED, THE ENTIRE STATE.

IT IS NECESSARY THAT WE MENTION THE FOLLOWING OSOPADEC MAJOR ROAD PROJECTS THAT ARE AWAITING THE STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL APPROVAL. THEY INCLUDE IGBOKODA TOWNSHIP ROAD TO BE RECONSTRUCTED AS DUAL CARRIAGEWAY, KIRIBO TOWNSHIP ROAD AND IGBOTU – IGBOBINI ROAD.

THE EQUIPMENT GAP IN THE HEALTH SECTOR WAS RESOLVED BY OUR INGENUITY AND PARTNERSHIP WITH MEDSHARE INTERNATIONAL TO FACILITATE THE DONATION OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES IN 22 FORTY FEET CONTAINERS WORTH ABOUT $6M WHICH HAVE BEEN DISTRIBUTED AMONG ALL THE HOSPITALS IN THE STATE MARKING A REMARKABLE FACELIFT IN THE HEALTH SECTOR IN THE STATE. OUR PRIMARY HEALTH CARE HAS SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVED WITH THE RECRUITMENT OF OVER 500 HEALTH PERSONNEL WHICH INCLUDED OVER 200 MEDICAL DOCTORS TO WORK IN THAT SECTOR. WE HAVE ALSO EMBARKED ON MASSIVE RENOVATION OF THE VARIOUS HEALTH CARE CENTRES ACROSS THE STATE.

IT IS EQUALLY GRATIFYING TO NOTE THAT THE STATE CAN NOW BOAST OF A FAST-DEVELOPING TEACHING HOSPITAL WITH THE ACCREDITATION IN 18 SPECIALTIES FOR TRAINING OF MEDICAL STUDENTS AND POST GRADUATE DOCTORS. IN OUR QUEST TO PROFER SOLUTION TO OUR VARIOUS HEALTH CHALLENGES WE HAVE ESTABLISHED THE ONDO STATE CONTRIBUTORY HEALTH COMMISSION TO MANAGE THE STATE HEALTH INSURANCE SCHEME. WE HAVE ALSO PUT IN PLACE FREE MATERNAL-AND-CHILD HEALTH SCHEME AND DESIGNATION OF FIVE ADDITIONAL HOSPITALS AS MATERNAL –AND-CHILD CENTRES IN ALL THE THREE SENATORIAL DISTRICTS. RECENTLY WE COMMISSIONED THE FIRST CRITICAL CARE UNIT AT THE UNIMED TEACHING HOSPITAL, AKURE AND HAVE FLAGGED OFF TWO ULTRAL MODERN HOSPITALS OF 250 BEDS EACH IN AKURE AND ONDO BRANCHES OF THE TEACHING HOSPITAL. AN ULTRA-MODERN HOSPITAL FACILITATED BY THE STATE GOVERNMENT THROUGH COLLABORATION WITH SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS (SDG) IS NEARING COMPLETION IN IFON.

IN THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR WE HAVE MADE PROFOUND ACHIEVEMENTS WHICH INCLUDE:

PROCUREMENT OF TOP QUALITY TRACTORS;

CONSTRUCTION OF MECHANISATION CENTRES IN THE THREE SENATORIAL DISTRICTS;

ESTABLSIHMENT OF IGBA-OTUN BROILER SCHEME WHERE SEVERAL FARMERS WERE GIVEN 2,000 DAY-OLD CHICKS WITH FEED, DRUG AND VACCINES;

WE HAVE EMPOWERED AND TRAINED 1,000 BEE-KEEPERS;

WE ACQUIRED SEVERAL HUNDREDS OF HECTRES FOR COCOA DEVELOPMENT IN IJUGBERE IN OWO LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA AND HAVE DISTRIBUTED OVER ONE MILLION HIGH BREEDS COCOA SEEDS TO FARMERS FREE OF CHARGE;

WE HAVE ALSO DISTRIBUTED OVER 100,000 BRAZILIAN CASHEW SEEDLINGS TO FARMERS AND SECONDARY SCHOOLS;

WE HAVE ALSO DISTRIBUTED TOP QUALITY OIL PALM SEEDLINGS FROM PALMELIT IN FRANCE AND TRAINED FARMERS ON NURSERY MANAGEMENT;

WE HAVE EQUALLY TRAINED 6,000 YOUTHS ON AGRIBUSINESS, WHILE OUR YOUTH-ON-THE-RIDGES PROGRAMME HAS CONTINUED TO BLOSSOM.

IN OUR BID TO EMPOWER OUR WOMEN ECONOMICALLY, OUR MICRO CREDIT AGENCY HAS GIVEN OUT HUGE SUM OF MONEY AS SOFT LOANS TO OUR WOMEN, YOUTH, AND WIDOWS OF FALLEN HEROES.

AS A WAY OF GIVING EFFECT TO THE PROMISE WE MADE TO THE PEOPLE OF ONDO STATE, WE ATTRACTED FOREIGN INVESTORS INTO ONDO STATE AND AS AT TODAY THE FOLLOWING INDUSTRIES HAVE STARTED PRODUCTION AT OUR ONDO/LINYI INDUSTRIAL HUB IN ORE. THEY ARE:

NIGERIA’S HIGHEST VOLUME CASSAVA TO ETHANOL FACTORY (PRODUCING 300 METRIC TONNES ETHANOL EVERYDAY).

THE MEDIUM DENSITY FIBRE (MDF) PLYWOOD FACTORY;

THE HIGH DENSITY FIBREBOARD (HDF) PLYWOOD FACTORY;

PAPER PRODUCTION FACTORY;

WIN-WIN TEXILE INDUSTRY WHICH MANUFACTUES WOOL AND TRHEADS AS WELL AS DRESS MATERIALS. IT HAS STARTED PRODUCING LACE MATERIALS.

THESE INDUSTRIES ARE PRODUCTS OF ONDO STATE PARTNERSHIP WITH THE LINYI STATE OF THE REPUBLIC OF CHINA.

ON PROVISION OF POTABLE WATER, WE HAVE INCREASED THE ACCESS TO WATER TO AN APPRECIABLE LEVEL THROUGH THE KAMOMI AKETI WATER SCHEME. WITHIN A YEAR, THIS ADMINISTRATION HAS PROVIDED POTABLE WATER TO QUITE A LARGE NUMBER OF OUR RURAL AND URBAN DWELLERS THROUGH A TOTAL OF 2,276 BOREHOLES FRESHLY DUG AND RESUSCITATED ACROSS THE STATE. THESE ARE REMEDIAL EFFORTS, PRECEDING A TOTAL RESUSCITATION OF OUR MAJOR WATER WORKS FOR OPTIMUM PROVISION FOR OUR PEOPLE. WE MUST NOT FORGET TO MENTION THAT THE STATE HAS BEEN ABLE TO INCREASE THE IGR FROM A MEASLY N600M TO N2.2BILLION MONTHLY. THIS IS NOT UNCONNECTED WITH THE FACT THAT WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO BRING ON BOARD OVER 400 GRADUATES IN OUR REPOSITIONED ONDO STATE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE.

IN EDUCATION, WE HAVE CONSTRUCTED AND FULLY EQUIPPED OVER 662 BLOCKS OF CLASSROOMS THROUGH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT UBEC/SUBEB COLLABORATION. WE ARE STRENGTHENING OUR SECONDARY SCHOOLS AND TECHNICAL COLLEGES WITH SCIENCE, ARTS AND VOCATIONAL TRAINING EQUIPMENT FOR QUALITY ASSURANCE AND OPTIMUM PERFORMANCE OF OUR CHILDREN. WE ARE HAPPY TO REPORT THAT WITHIN THE SPATE OF TWO YEARS; ONDO STATE SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENTS HAVE MADE THE STATE PROUD BY WINNING LAURELS AT NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL COMPETITIONS. AT THE TERTIARY LEVEL, WE HAVE EMBARKED ON A DELIBERATE POLICY TO STRENGTHEN OUR FOUR TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS WITH BETTER FUNDING, HIGH CLASS INFRASTRUCTURES, EQUIPMENT AND HUMAN RESOURCE.

PERHAPS, THE MOST IMPORTANT OF OUR PEOPLE FRIENDLY PROGRAMMES IS OUR COMMITMENT TOWARDS HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT OF OUR WORKFORCE. THIS IS ESSENTIAL TO US BECAUSE OF THE IMPORTANCE WE ATTACH TO WORKERS WELFARE. DURING OUR CAMPAIGNS AND ON ASSUMPTION OF OFFICE, WE HAD STATED OUR CONVICTION THAT THE DILIGENT WORKER DESERVES HIS WAGE. WE REMAIN UNSHAKEN IN OUR BELIEF THAT PUBLIC SERVANTS MUST BE GIVEN THE NECESSARY INCENTIVES FOR OPTIMUM PERFORMANCE.

IN THIS REGARD, AND IN SPITE OF THE MEAGRE RESOURCES AVAILABLE TO THE STATE, WE HAVE ENSURED THAT WORKERS ARE PAID THEIR DUE ENTITLEMENTS EVERY MONTH, WITHOUT FAIL, SINCE THE FIRST MONTH OF THE INCEPTION OF OUR ADMINISTRATION. WE HAVE NOT ONLY PAID ALMOST ALL THE ARREARS OWED WORKERS BY THE LAST ADMINISTRATION, WE ARE ONE OF THE FEW STATES IN THE COUNTRY THAT HAVE APPROVED AND COMMENCED PAYMENT OF THE N30,000 NEW MINIMUM WAGE TO WORKERS. WE BELIEVE THAT IS THE WAY IT SHOULD BE BECAUSE OUR WORKERS ARE VERY CRUCIAL IN THE IMPLEMENTATION OF GOVERNMENT POLICIES.

DEAR CITIZENS, ACHIEVING ALL THESE LANDMARKS IS EXACTING; IT REQUIRES OUR BEST INPUT AND OUR MOST SUSTAINABLE ANCHOR, WHICH HAS DRIVEN THE STATE SUCCESSFULLY TO THIS ENVIABLE SPOT, IS CHARACTER, SACRIFICE, COURAGE, KNOWLEDGE AND FEAR OF GOD. WE KNOW THE VIRTUE INHERENT IN HARD WORK AND HONEST DISPOSITION. WE SHALL CONTINUE TO OFFER THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OUR BEST. AND IT IS UPON THIS NOTE THAT WE WISH TO THANK ALL OUR TRADITIONAL RULERS, RELIGIOUS LEADERS, COMMUNITY LEADERS FOR THEIR LEADERSHIP, GROUPS AND ASSOCIATIONS FOR THEIR GENUINE SUPPORT AND CONTINUOUS SHOW OF FAITH IN OUR ADMINISTRATION. ALL OF US SHARE IN THE SUCCESS STORY OF THIS ADMINISTRATION.

WE SINCERELY WISH TO ATTRIBUTE OUR SUCCESSES TO THE COLLECTIVE EFFORTS OF SO MANY PEOPLE– TECHNOCRATS, CONSULTANTS, PUBLIC SERVANTS, POLITICIANS, POLITICAL APPOINTEES, CRITICS AND MORE IMPORTANTLY, THE YOUTHS OF OUR BELOVED STATE WHOSE FUTURE WE HOLD DEARLY AND ARE DETERMINED TO SHAPE FOR POSITIVE DIVIDENDS.

AS YOU MAY BE AWARE, THIS ANNIVERSARY IS THE LAST BEFORE THE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION IN THE STATE LATER IN THE YEAR. WE SHALL BE ROUNDING OFF THE FIRST ROUND OF THE MANDATE PERMISSIBLE UNDER OUR LAW. WE WILL BE COUNTING ON YOUR UNALLOYED SUPPORT FOR THE COMPLETION OF THE JOURNEY TO REDEMPTION. IT IS ATTAINABLE. WE THEREFORE, WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO FURTHER ENJOIN ALL OF US TO REDEDICATE OURSELVES TO HARD WORK, FAITH AND COMMITMENT TO THIS GOVERNMENT.

ON MY PART AS YOUR CHIEF SERVANT, “BI ENI TI NSE IRANSE”

I WISH TO RENEW MY VOW TO YOU THAT I WILL NOT RELENT BUT WILL CONTINUE TO USE ALL MY STRENGTH, ENERGY AND GOD-GIVEN KNOWLEDGE AND TALENT TO SERVE YOU AND OUR DEAR STATE TO THE BEST OF MY ABILITY, AS THE GOOD LORD PERMITS.

WE THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR SUPPORT THIS FAR. WE SOLICIT YOUR UNDERSTANDING UNTIL THE FINAL VICTORY.

GOD BLESS THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.

GOD BLESS ONDO STATE.

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi