BEING AN ADDRESS BY THE GOVERNOR OF ONDO STATE, ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI ODUNAYO AKEREDOLU SAN AT THE LAUNCH OF ONDO 2021 BREAST AND CERVICAL CANCER PROJECT (AWARENESS FOR 21000) HELD AT ROTUNDA, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, ALAGBAKA, AKURE ON THURSDAY, 4TH FEBRUARY, 2021

PROTOCOL

I am delighted to be here today to witness this year’s celebration of the World Cancer Day. As we are all aware, this is a day that people all over the world come together to raise awareness of cancer and to encourage its prevention, early detection and treatment. It has been generally claimed that over 10 million people die each year from cancer globally. That is more than HIV/AIDS, Malaria and Tuberculosis combined! It is projected by experts that by 2030 cancer deaths will rise to 13 million, if we do not act. There is, therefore, the need for concerted efforts by all stakeholders as evidence has shown that more than one third of cancer cases can be prevented and another one third can be cured if detected early and treated properly.

In our little efforts towards raising awareness, the State Government, through the Ministry of Health, is collaborating with well-meaning organizations who are driven by the same passion to help disabuse the myth around cancer as being a ‘spiritual attack.’ Therefore, Ondo 2021

Breast and Cervical Cancer Project – Awareness for 21000 is a collaborative effort between Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) and Ondo State Ministry of Health geared towards implementing appropriate strategies for prevention, early detection and prompt treatment so that we can together prevent deaths of cancer patients across the 18 Local Government Areas in Ondo State.

Today, we know more about cancer than ever before. Through investing in research and innovation, we have witnessed significant breakthroughs in medicine, diagnostics and scientific knowledge. The more we know, the more progress we can make in reducing risk factors, increasing prevention and improving cancer diagnosis, treatment and care. Thus, there is the need for commitment by all in the fight against breast and cervical cancers. When we come together to speak with one voice and take action together, then we shall accomplish the goal of reducing the mortality that may arise from breast and cervical cancers.

On our part as a government, we have prioritised the wellbeing of our women and are committed to it through our various programmes meant to enhance their quality of life, both health-wise and economically. We are committed to establishing a Cancer Treatment Centre in the State, where our people can access quality care for cancer treatment.

Let me use this opportunity to commend BRECAN for the approach it has

adopted to reach 21,000 women across Ondo State. I have no doubt that this will have positive impact, more so that it will encourage more women who will voluntarily come for screening.

The First Lady’s commitment towards fighting against breast cancer in the State cannot be overemphasized in terms of her continuous drive by educating, promoting awareness and consistently providing informational and emotional support to newly diagnosed patients and survivors.

The First Lady has dedicated her life to fighting cancer and she is so passionate about starting a Cancer Treatment Centre that would be affordable and sustainable, her achievements include but are not limited to the following:

providing Support for Cancer patients in Nigeria at large.

built a Hope-lodge for out-patients and survivors visiting University College Hospital (UCH) for check-up.

creating massive awareness on Cancer for both men and women in Nigeria

enlisting the participation of communities including youth in breast cancer advocacy.

launch of 200 Million Crowdfunding Initiative. She kicked off crowdfunding initiative at N200:00 per person to support the Ondo State Women with Breast Cancer.

ensuring that the retiree survivors get their gratuity early.

touching the lives of hundreds of young girls through her BE MORE yearly projects.

distribution of palliative commodities to thousands of widows across the State in year 2020.

Ladies and gentlemen, I want to implore all of us to always encourage our women to visit our health facilities and access necessary information regarding prevention against breast and cervical cancers.

Finally, I urge you all to let us create a future without breast and cervical cancers. The time to act is now!

Thank you and God bless.