BEING AN ADDRESS DELIVERED BY THE GOVERNOR OF ONDO STATE ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI O. AKEREDOLU, SAN ON THE LATEST SPIKE IN THE SPREAD OF COVID–19 IN ONDO STATE, ON MONDAY 22ND JUNE 2020, AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE GROUNDS, ALAGBAKA, AKURE.

Gentlemen of the Media,

The situation of the spread of Coronavirus in our state has reached a state of emergency. Between last Monday and yesterday 21st June 2020, we recorded a total of 80 new cases. When these 80 new cases are added to the earlier 74 cases recorded, then we have a total of 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ondo State. These 80 new cases traversed our three senatorial districts, thereby making the deadly spread state wide. In all and so far, the following is our outlook of performance on COVID-19 management in the State.

Total cases reported – 1052

Total samples collected – 1217

Total confirmed cases -154

Total active cases on admission – 74

Total number of deaths – 18

Total discharged cases – 44