Full speech of Gov Akeredolu on the latest spike in the spread of COVID-19 in Ondo State
ondoevents, 2 hours ago 0 4 min read
BEING AN ADDRESS DELIVERED BY THE GOVERNOR OF ONDO STATE ARAKUNRIN OLUWAROTIMI O. AKEREDOLU, SAN ON THE LATEST SPIKE IN THE SPREAD OF COVID–19 IN ONDO STATE, ON MONDAY 22ND JUNE 2020, AT THE GOVERNMENT HOUSE GROUNDS, ALAGBAKA, AKURE.
Gentlemen of the Media,
- The situation of the spread of Coronavirus in our state has reached a state of emergency. Between last Monday and yesterday 21st June 2020, we recorded a total of 80 new cases.
- When these 80 new cases are added to the earlier 74 cases recorded, then we have a total of 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ondo State. These 80 new cases traversed our three senatorial districts, thereby making the deadly spread state wide.
- In all and so far, the following is our outlook of performance on COVID-19 management in the State.
Total cases reported – 1052
Total samples collected – 1217
Total confirmed cases -154
Total active cases on admission – 74
Total number of deaths – 18
Total discharged cases – 44
- Meanwhile the LGAs with the confirmed cases are 13 while their figures are as follows:
Akure South (68), Odigbo (9), Owo (6), Ose (3), Akure North (7), Ondo West (14), Okitipupa (35), Akoko South West (5), Akoko South East (1), Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo (1), Ifedore (3), Ilaje (1) and Ese Odo (1). Total – 154.
- As at today 22nd June 2020, a total of 727 contacts of confirmed cases have been line-listed, 287 under follow-up and 440 have completed 14-days follow-up exercise.
- My people, make no mistake about it, COVID -19 is fully here with us and the reality today shows it is being dangerously spread within our communities and within the state from persons to persons. From the data reeled out above, it is not unexpected that those who came into contact with the earlier confirmed cases are the largest victims of COVID – 19 infection currently.
- Government is seriously concerned about this disturbing record and trend, moreso that no end appears yet in sight. In fact, what seems to be in view is the undesirable increase in our vulnerability as a result of our deliberate non-challant attitude.
- The only solution, as I often say, is to take the very simple but necessary action of self-protection by obeying and practising the basic national prevention and control protocols. The point must be made again that what this spike is also showing us is the embarrassing fact that many people still do not believe that the virus exists, talk more of making conscious effort at prevention.
- Regrettably, our investigations and other unpalatable experiences still show apathy, disdain and neglect to the reality of COVID-19. Such attitude can only mean a neglect for the safety of our lives and those of our loved ones.
- It is also unfortunate that a few dishonest people have quite wickedly attributed the campaigns by state governments as a an avenue to attract financial releases from the Federal Government. Others have decided to wallow in self denial by simply ignoring all conversations about COVID-19. According to them, they have not seen individuals infected and have not seen the corpses of deceased victims. They simply reject the safety measures and perceive the pressures of the restrictions and other precautionary protocols as too tedious.
- I believe the families of the nine precious lives so far lost and those who are on admission at our Infectious Diseases Hospital in Ondo state know better. They understand the pains of loss and displacement inflicted by COVID-19. They can attest to the truism of the saying that “Prevention is better than cure”.
- As I said earlier, Government is seriously concerned with this unpleasant trend and will invigorate its energy and resources to implement every measure to protect and preserve all residents of the state. We will continue to invest our attention to a guided regulation of our market, religious and other social activities. We will continue to deploy the mass media for citizen education, orientation and mobilisation.
- I cannot end this briefing without thanking our traditional rulers, religious leaders, security agencies and other stakeholders in Ondo state for their contributions and dedication to this fight. Our debt of gratitude also goes to our brave and dedicated health workers and the Media, all of who daily put themselves in harm’s way in their bid to serve the society. It is clear that apart from God, no one but ourselves, through our positive actions, can save our own lives and those of our families as well as loved ones. Once again, our hearts go to the family of the deceased. May the Lord help them and grant them the fortitude to bear the loss of their loved one.
- Thank you all and may God Almighty bless Ondo state.
