FROM UGANDA COMMONWEALTH PARLIAMENT Jimoh Ibrahim Tells World Speakers: Building Consensus Key To Peace Of The Parliament

…Advises Commonwealth Speakers To Improve Their Social Capital Network

Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, has charged Speakers of parliaments from different Commonwealth countries of the world that building consensus among themselves is key to the peace of the parliament.

The Billionaire business mogul, currently representing the Senate Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), holding at Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort in Kampala, Uganda, also advised the Speakers to improve on their social capital network for better achievements.

Presenting his paper on “Building Consensus In Parliamentary Business,” delivered for the Deputy Senate president at the conference, Senator Ibrahim received a loud ovation and commendation for the quality of his presentation.

In his paper, he emphasised the need for parliamentarians to unanimously support every developmental bills for the progress of their countries, noting that the days of opposition are gone.

the paper delivered by Senator Ibrahim centers on “Building Consensus In Parliamentary Business” was delivered with applause to the Conference of Commonwealth Speakers of various countries. reiterated that Social Capital Network is key and important to ensuring peace of the Parliament.

Ibrahim, who delivered the paper on behalf of the Nigeria Deputy Senate President, explained that Africa can overcome challenges in their parliamentary procedures by building consensus in parliamentary business, citing the example of the success of President Godswill Akpabio of the Nigeria Senate.

He said Akpabio was able to build consensus beyond the Parliament.

According to him, “The President of the Senate was able to interact with all sectors and all tiers of Government including the Executive, the Judiciary in ensuring that there’s peace in a divergent Nigeria.”

Senator Ibrahim, whose paper was received with resounding applause across the conference in Uganda, was commended for his brilliant effort and, particularly, for the key-holder he presented to the parliamentarian participants with inscription “Keeping The Social Capital Network.”

Senator Ibrahim also advised that Speakers should analyze the taxonomy of members of the Parliament in engaging them in building consensus.

Ibrahim said: “The era of opposition has gone, and what is important now is to build consensus in ensuring the success of the Parliament and effective relationship with the Executive and the Judiciary.

“Parliamentarians are not elected to engage in war of opposition or to oppose every good thing that comes from the Parliament. More importantly, the Parliament is to obey the law and make new laws that will foster unity and development.”

Ibrahim disclosed that he built the case study of his paper around Senator Godswill Akpabio’s success as the president of the 10th Senate of Nigeria.