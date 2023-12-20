COMMUNITY NEWS

FROM ARABINRIN’S GREEN TEA TABLE: THOUGHTS ON GOOD GOVERNANCE.

Abiye, the newly appointed chairman of Isowopo lcda is showing signs of competence and capacity considering what she is doing in her lcda within the short period as the chairman. I know her people will begin to believe in female leadership. Apart from the restoration of light in communities hitherto in darkness for over a year, she has also sprung a pleasant surprise by delving into security matter most people especially the Chairmen in other lgas dodged leaving only Arakunrin to take on. You see, security challenges are local and should be dealt with locally. Abiye is leading in this regard. Without any equivocation, a new kid is on the block. And the new kid is a woman. Proud of her. It’s Women O’clock!

See More Photos:

Abiye meets with Fulani community of Isowopo

Restoration of light at Ise Community. Abiye said let there be light and there was light!

Abiye with Community leaders in her mission to restore light in Isowopo lcda.

