FOWOSO to Hold 5th Summit in December

As part of activities marking its 5th anniversary, the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female Political Appointees in collaboration with the office of the Wife of the Governor, Ondo State and Ministry of women affairs and social development will on Wednesday 6th and Thursday 7th December, 2023, hold a 2-day Summit with the theme, “Living A Life Of Purpose”. The conference fee for physical is N82,000 and by Virtual is N22,000.

The Foundation, the brain-child of the Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu – Akeredolu, was launched on 7th December, 2017, with the core aim to drive women empowerment and self actualisation in Ondo state.

FOWOSO 2023 activities

Day 1, (Morning) Lectures: @The Dome Igbatoro Road, Akure, Ondo State.

Day 2: (Evening) Gala Night and Fundraising @ Dome.

Day 3: Rally and Exhibition: Arcade, Opposite ministry of women affairs, Igbatoro Road, Akure, Ondo State.

For Enquires and Sponsorship opportunities, please contact +234 8034126944