The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asserted that the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female political appointees (FOWOSO), an initiative of the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, will live long after its founder and become a legacy for which Mrs Akeredolu will be celebrated by future generations.

Sanwo-Olu gave this assertion on Wednesday at the 3rd FOWOSO Summit tagged “Turning Around The Economic Status of Women in a Covid-19 Era”, held at the The Dome, Igbatoro Road, Akure, Ondo State Capital.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who was the chairman of the summit’s Opening Ceremony, said that the programme is something to cherish and be proud of by all, noting that he appreciated the opportunity given to him to be part of the summit.

In his words, “I congratulate the women of Ondo State for having this wonderful platform and I celebrate my sister, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for establishing this foundation since December 2017 and successfully steering its affairs since inception.

“Your Excellency, what you have started will live long after you. You have shown a shining light to the women of Ondo State, and I believe that this platform will provide a very good opportunity for the women in Ondo State to achieve greater heights for themselves. What you have started in Ondo State, somebody started it 26 years ago in Lagos and we keep celebrating it till today in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu commended the values of gender equality, resistance of violence against women and girls, and women empowerment for which Mrs Akeredolu stands, saying “FOWOSO will grow into a very big legacy that generations to come will acknowledge and celebrate.”

Earlier, the founder of FOWOSO and wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, said the world is recognising the enormous role of women in the society, and that women’s involvement has been identified as the panacea to achieving food security, ending malnutrition and ensuring social security.

“Today, the world is recognising the enormous role of women in the society. Women’s involvement has been identified as the panacea to achieving food security, ending malnutrition and ensuring social security. Our focus is on prioritising women’s health and well-being in Nigeria. It’s extremely important to accord women’s health and well-being the importance it calls for.

“Fortunately, our discussions and advocacies are beginning to yeild positive results around the country. This is a proof that we cannot continue to keep quiet in the face of challenges daily affecting our women. We have the force, we must learn to use it and use it very well.” The First Lady said.

In his own remarks, the

governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, described FOWOSO as a clear departure from the usual tokenism, saying, ‘no nation can achieve greatness without developing the womenfolk.’

Arakunrin said, “It has been shown to us that no nation can achieve greatness without developing the women. Women are indispensable players in our rural economy; our women’s skills must be upgraded to enable them enjoy better opportunities, including acess to credit. Today, our women are doing great in their chosen careers in the country.

“FOWOSO is a clear departure from the usual tokenism. FOWOSO has a great value for our Women. The members have distinguished themselves in the various fronts. I appreciate the First Lady for envisioning this. It’s about fine values, it’s about gender equality and not politics.”

Secretary to the State Government, Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu, delivered the Keynote Address at the summit which featured four sessions and covered discussions on “Women in Politics”, “Security and SGBV”, “Business and Financial Intelligence”, and “Health and Nutrition”.

The pannelists include Olori Adejumoke

Adeleye, Mrs Victoria Bola Joel

Ogundadegbe, Chief. Adetunji Adeleye,

Dr. Olusegun Fabusoye, Mrs. Omotayo Esho, Mrs Yetunde Moito, Dr. Ishak Lawal, and Prof. Mrs. Oluwatooyin

F. Osundahunsi, while the moderators are Barrister Titiloye Charles, Mrs Francisca Onyinye Ogunlade, Mrs Toba Olaifa, and Dr Ndidi Aishat Okunnuga.

Present at the event were Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and his wife, Mrs Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Bamidele Oleyeloogun, Commissioner for information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye.

Others are Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Raimi Aminu, Ondo State’s Head of Service, Mr John Adeyemo,

former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Titilola Adeyemi, Bemore Girls, FOWOSO Members from the three senatorial districts in the state, and members of BRECAN.