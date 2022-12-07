FOWOSO Honours Jimoh Ibrahim

..Donates N10m To FOWOSO, Gifts Girl With Highest Score In UME N1million

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, billionaire business mugul and candidate of Al Progressives Congress(APC) Ondo South for 2023 general elections was on Wednesday night honoured by Foundation For Wives Of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) for his contribution

Ibrahim, who was the Chairman of the dinner and award night, in his remark appreciated the First Lady of the state, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for bridging the gap between the state government and the women through the Foundation.

.

Describing FOWOSO as an incredible institution that is building the lives of women in the state, Ibrahim said the Foundation should be institutionalised.

According to him, “I want to appreciate the First Lady of our dear state, the Ada Owere 1, for her efforts in building women in the state.

“She’s bridging the gap between the state administration and the women through FOWOSO.

“The First Lady fills the social gap between the state administration and the women in the state.

“FOWOSO has become an institution and should be institutionalised.

I hereby call on everyone in our state to support this institution for the success of the visions of the First Lady.”

Moreover, Dr. Ibrahim commended women folks for the yeoman’s job they’re doing at the home front.

He emphasized the importance of women to their husbands, noting that they were created to ensure that husband succeed in life.

“Tonight I want to seize this opportunity to appreciated women for keeping the home front and the children.

“You are all incredible. You take care of the home, you take care of the children.

“There’s no complete man without a woman. Women take care of the men. I commended you for the courage. Outside God, the next person is my wife. And that should be the case for every man.

“Woman should be the angel to guide for the benefit of mankind.”

Making his donation towards FOWOSO project, which was founded by the First Lady, Ibrahim said: “It’s normal for me to donate to FOWOSO. The first lady is an incredible woman. I donate N10M million to FOWOSO.”

Different categories of award were presented at the event.

Dr. Ibrahim was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation HE4SHE Award in recognition of his support for FOWOSO and Women programmes.

The state governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, was also presented an award.

His deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who represented him at the dinner and award night, received award on his behalf.

Seven young girls also won Rising Star Award in Breast Cancer Advocacy, Arts, Solar Technology, Academics, Ability In Disability.

Catherine Igbalaiye, who won the award for Academics, was selected having scored the highest mark in UME.

Dr. Ibrahim gifted her a sum of N1million to assist her in pursuit of her academics.

Mrs. Bukola Akosile represented the Lagos State First Lady