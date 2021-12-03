• Gives Awards for Excellence

Being part of the programme for the 3rd Summit, the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO), on Wednesday, held its Dinner and Awards night in style.

The glamorous event, witnessed by the governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, and his wife, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, was peopled by political leaders, top government functionaries and business moguls and different women groups.

Mrs Akeredolu had established the foundation in December 2017 for the empowerment and sociopolitical advancement of the women in the state.

During the dinner, the foundation donated office equipments to Cancer Registry of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, and population-based cancer registry at the University of Medical Sciences, (UNIMED), Akure Hospital Complex, to support cancer control in Ondo state.

Awards of distinctions, of different categories, were also given to citizens and associations, including Women Empowerment Award, Most Supportive He4She, Most Supportive She4She, Professional Excellence Award, Most Supportive Organization Award, Most Impactful NGO Award, Largest Girls Empowerment Award and Sports Development Award.

Speaking at the dinner, the chairman of the

event, Mr Jide Ipinsagba, said the First Lady of Ondo State is doing great exploits with the various life-impacting programmes that she has initiated for women and girls in the state.

Ipinsagba said, “Our First Lady, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has done great things for our women and girls in Ondo State. She deserves to be encouraged and supported, and that is a very important thing to do tonight so that the good works she has been doing in the state can continue to thrive.”

In her Welcome Address, the former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi, who appreciated the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, for his consistent support for the First Lady, congratulated the people of Ondo State, particularly the womenfolk, for having a compassionate and progressive leader in the Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

The programme also had a fund raising session for the proposed FOWOSO Centre, led by the chairman, Mr Jide Ipinsagba, and launched the FOWOSO Calendar, local government by local government, led by Chief Alexander Sola Oke, SAN, who was represented by Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR.

Earlier in his goodwill message, a Commissioner nominee, Mr Rasaq Obe, said Mrs Akeredolu has raised the bar in connecting with the people of Ondo State like no other First Lady in our history, saying, “She is recognising the ordinary people and empowering them to do extraordinary things. We are here to celebrate what the First Lady has done particularly in the area of youth empowerment.”