Fourth FOWOSO Summit Hugely Successful, Ondo First Lady Says

• As Foundation Makes Monetary Donations to Orphanages, Others

The fourth summit of the Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials and Female political appointees, FOWOSO, recently-held, has been adjudged as largely successful.

The assessment was made on Monday by the founder and wife of Ondo State governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, during the post-summit review meeting held at the Rotunda Building, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Founder and First Lady of Ondo State, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, addressing members of the planning committee and sub-committees for the Fourth FOWOSO Summit at the Review Meeting.

Mrs Akeredolu said: “Since evaluation is a critical part of project implementation, the review meeting is importance to help identify areas of gaps or hiccups so that improvements would be made in future projects.

“There is however no question about the fact that the fourth summit was a huge success. I therefore commend and congratulate members of the foundation, especially those who served in the various sub-committees.”

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the fourth FOWOSO Planning Committee, Princess Dora Aroloye, described her role in the planning and execution of the summit as an eye-opener while noting that it was an improvement upon what was done at the 3rd summit.

In her words: “Serving as the chairperson of the planning committee for the fourth summit of FOWOSO was a great privilege, an honour and eye-opener for me. We gave our best to the assignment and we are happy that we did.

“I thank the founder and First Lady, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for the opportunity to serve. I also thank the Senior Special Assistant on Gender, Research and Documentation who is also the Secretary of FOWOSO for being on hand throughout the assignment.”

Moderated by the Secretary to the foundation, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, reports were taken from the various sub-committees, including the secretariat, security, medicals, media, ushering and entertainment.

Meanwhile, the Foundation, in demonstration of its commitment to helping the weak and vulnerable in the society, presented cheques of five hundred thousand naira to Hope Orphanage and Emmanuel World Children’s Home respectively while the cheque of two million naira was issued in support of breast cancer patients through the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN).

Story by Debo Akinbami