…As Edo indigenes in Ondo drum support for Aketi’s reelection

The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has reassured the people of the state of unlimited dividends of democracy, emphasising that the reelection of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu is for better life.

The first lady gave the reassurance today while receiving Edo indigenes living in Ondo state at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Mrs. Akeredolu, who said in the last four years, the Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu led administration has been involving in the resuscitation of the state economy, stated that another four years in office would help the government to consolidate on the good works it has started.

She stressed that Governor Akeredolu has left no one in doubt of his ability to continue to deliver on the his mandate in ensuring that the welfare of the people comes first.

“When Governor Akeredolu came into power, salaries were owed with no industries in the state but today, a backlog of 7 months salaries have been paid off while workers receive their monthly salaries regularly. New roads are opened up in the state. Schools are constructed and rehabilitated where necessary and the youth are employed”, she added.

While noting that over 23,000 widows had benefited from the Widows Care project she initiated and targeted at widows of all ages across the 18 local government areas of the state , she urged women to continue to pay attention to opportunities around them as the present government is committed to empowering and delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

The convener of BEMORE initiative also emphasised that no ethnic group in Ondo State would be left behind in the dividends of democracy, adding that non indigenes in the state are captured under the Non-Indigenes Coalition to ensure that all hands are on deck in making Governor Akeredolu’s second term agenda a reality.

Earlier in his address, one of the coordinators of Edo indigenes living in the Sunshine state, Mr. Jonah Omoruah said the group, which has over 11,000 membership across the state, came to attest to the good works being done by Governor Akeredolu and throw its weight behind his second term bid.

While assuring Mrs. Akeredolu of the group’s readiness to support and work assiduously towards the reelection of Governor Akeredolu come October 10, 2020, Mr. Omoruah applauded the First Lady for embarking on several programmes that have touched many lives in so many ways in the state and beyond.

Also speaking, the Vice Chairman, the Women Leader as well as the Youth Leader of the group pledged their support for the reelection of Governor Akeredolu for second term.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Fademi