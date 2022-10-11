Founder’s Day: Ajograms Old Students Association Raises Funds For School Security

— Installs CCTV Cameras, Donates Furniture, Equipment

The Ajowa Community Grammar School Old Students’ Association (ACGSOSA) recently rolled out the drums to mark the 47th Founder’s Day Celebration of the School with fanfare, pomp and ceremony.

The week-long event, which was graced by important dignitaries from all walks of like, kicked off on September 28 and was concluded on October 7, 2022 in the school’s premises.

A fundraising for the security, safety and the perimeter fencing of the school premises was launched at the ceremony.

The old students had early in the year installed CCTV cameras at strategic locations in the school compound before the state government directed religious and educational institutions to provide CCTV cameras in their premises.

The ’81 Set and the USA Branch of the association donated additional three CCTV surveillance cameras each at the Founder’s Day Programme.

The Founder’s Day ceremony also featured career talk, quiz and debate competition, inspection of projects, Jumaat Service, sports competition, Old Students reunion, interaction with staff and students, safety tips from various security outfits in the state, and donation of office furniture and equipment.

The 1982 Set of the school used the events to donate 30 sets of modern furniture (tables and chairs) to the teachers and other staff of the school to mark their 40th graduation anniversary. The classes of ‘85 and ‘87 also donated office machines like photocopier and its accessories, and furniture for the office of the Principal respectively at the events.

The association had, in the last six years, embarked upon and completed renovation and reconstruction of all the buildings in the school, including blocks of classrooms; construction of a block of solar-powered computer centre, state -of-the-art laboratory, modern library and ICT centre; sinking of boreholes to guarantee water supply; provision of modern conveniences; and renovation of the school’s multipurpose hall, among others.

Speaking at the grand finale of the events, the National President of the Association, Major-General Temidayo Olukoju (rtd), noted that the onus of partnering with the government to provide the much-needed development and infrastructure to schools is on the old students.

He commended his fellow old students for their cooperation in attaining the various landmark achievements of the association in giving the school the much-needed facelift.

He added that some CCTV cameras installed at various strategic locations on the premises had been activated and were fully functional even before the government gave such a directive.

While thanking the Class of 81 Set and USA for donating 3 CCTV cameras each, ‘82 Set for donating befitting tables and chairs for the teachers and other staff of the school, Gen. Olukoju also thanked the ’85 and ’87 sets for their invaluable donations, adding that the old students are gradually bringing back the lost glory of their former school.

In his words, “I must say that this is commendable. We had jointly pooled resources together to renovate buildings, sink boreholes, reconstruct the school hall, build laboratories and a library. Now the Class of ’81 and USA Branch have noted additional three CCTV cameras each. The Class of ‘82 has given modern furniture to staff while the ’85 and ’87 sets furnished and equipped the Principal’s Office in moves that are sure to lift the spirit and restore the dignity of these hard-working staff.

“I can assure everyone that whatever is raised at this fundraising would be used to construct perimeter fencing of the school as well as install additional CCTV cameras for the school.”

In separate goodwill messages, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Femi Agagu, expressed gratitude to the old students for their huge contributions to the development of the school. Represented by the Director of Research in the Ministry, Dr T. A Daudu, the Commissioner gave assurances that the government is doing everything possible to raise the standard of education in the state.

The Chairman of Akoko North-West local government, Hon. Ayodele Akande, and the representative of his counterpart from Akoko North-East local government, congratulated the old students for deeming it fit to lift their former school.

They thanked the National President of the association for coordinating his members well and coming up with innovative ways of generating funds and ideas that have changed the face of the 47-year-old secondary school. The duo further called on incumbent students present at the events to also believe that a time would come for them to stand up and be counted among contributors to their Alma Mater.

In his own goodwill message, a front-line lawyer, Barr. Kayode Ajulo, commended the association for turning around the fortunes of the school. He said it was worthy of note and praise to see the many reconstructed buildings and the re-equipping of many laboratories, classrooms and staff offices done by the association.

Also speaking, the Royal Father of the Day, the Oloso of Iso Ajowa, who is also the Chairman of Council of Obas in Ajowa Akoko, Oba Clement Omoola, also took time out to commend the association for giving back to their former school and for making it Primus inter pares in the entire Akoko North West Local Government area. He also commended them for donating to and helping out their some of their old teachers.

He led other Obas from the town including the Oludotun of Iludotun Ajowa, Oba Kayode Olusa; and the Elefifa of Efifa Ajowa in thanking the old students for their wonderful contributions to the development of the school and of the town.

The royal fathers noted that most public schools would have regained their lost glories if old students could come together to contribute their quota to their development without waiting for the government.

Some of the dignitaries that graced the events were government officials, alumni, friends of the old students, traditional and religious leaders, and staff and students of Ajowa Community Grammar School, Ajowa Akoko, among others.