The Ondo Elders Forum in Sports, has solicited the support of the wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu to improve on the performance of the State’s athletes in sporting competitions.

The Coordinator of the forum, Mr Timothy Akinrodoye who led other members on a courtesy visit to Her Excellency earlier today in her office, noted that they deemed it fit to seek her support due to her interest in sport through her programmes.

Appreciating her for promoting grassroot sports and for grooming the young ones in sporting activities, Akinrodoye opined that as elders in sports who had witnessed the performances of Ondo athletes since 90s, they discovered that the state is under-performed recently in national competitions.

According to him, there is a need for government to separate politics from sports in order to achieve the desired results, while emphasising sincerity on the part of those in charge of the approved fund to cater for athletes who are billed to participate in a competition.

Appealing to the First Lady to join the forum in speaking against abnormalities in the sector, the Coordinator disclosed that they had concluded a plan to demonstrate their concern, starting with a road Walk.

Responding, the Ondo First Lady appreciated them for recognising her efforts at promoting sports in the state, saying it was commendable as concerned citizens to speak against ills and abnormalities in the society.

She noted that what they’re doing was the best approach to express dissatisfaction about a situation, and that she’s also a concerned citizen who always voices out to correct wrongs in the society, regardless of her status.

She affirmed her interest in sports, which birthed a Catch Them Young Summer Tennis Clinic, named ARABINRIN JUNIOR TENNIS CLUB.

Mrs Akeredolu, therefore, assured that she would do everything within her power to support the cause.

Mary Agidi (Special Assistant Media)