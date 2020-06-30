Former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Niger Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Heads Edo, Ondo APC Reconciliation Committee
ondoevents, 4 hours ago 0 1 min read
The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointment of the former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani GCON and the Governor of Niger State, H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello to chair the Party’s Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States respectively.
This is in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels, announced by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.
Edo State Reconciliation Committee
- Sen. Ken Nnamani GCON – Chairman
- H.E. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN
- Fetus Keyamo, SAN
- Prof. Tahir Mamman
- Mrs. Margaret Okadigbo
- Barr. Sanusi Musa
- Hon. Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila – Secretary
Ondo State Reconciliation Committee
- H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello – Chairman
- H.E. Sen. Adamu Aliero
- Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi
- Gambon Magaji, CON
- Mr. Jasper Azuwatalum
- Hajiya Binta Muazu
- Hon. Iquo Inyang
- Mr. Shina Pellar – Secretary
SIGNED:
Yekini Nabena
Deputy National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)
Previous
Leave a Reply