The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointment of the former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani GCON and the Governor of Niger State, H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello to chair the Party’s Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States respectively.

This is in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels, announced by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

Edo State Reconciliation Committee

Sen. Ken Nnamani GCON – Chairman H.E. Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN Fetus Keyamo, SAN Prof. Tahir Mamman Mrs. Margaret Okadigbo Barr. Sanusi Musa Hon. Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila – Secretary

Ondo State Reconciliation Committee

H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello – Chairman H.E. Sen. Adamu Aliero Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi Gambon Magaji, CON Mr. Jasper Azuwatalum Hajiya Binta Muazu Hon. Iquo Inyang Mr. Shina Pellar – Secretary

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)