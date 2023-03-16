Former PDP gov’ship aspirant, other chieftains joins APC in Ondo South

Hon Banji Okunomo, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2020 Ondo State governorship race who recently resigned from his party has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo.

Mr Solomon Bitire, a former Caretaker Chairman, Okitipupa LGA in the state who also resigned his appointment from the party also joined the APC.

Mr Jossy Eganosi-Ehinmore and Mr Francis Malo-Olorunwa who are members of the just concluded 2023 PDP Presidential Campaign Council(PCC) and other chieftains also joined the APC.

While admonishing the decampees at the University of Fortune, Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, Senator-elect for Ondo South urged the decampees to be good ambassadors of the party.

“APC is an open party, you are joining us to increase our value and existence, let us unite for us to develop the party and our state at large,” Ibrahim said.

Princess Oladuni Odu, Secretary to the State Government who also welcome the decampees to the APC fold urged them to work assiduously to the formidable party.

“When a party is not working for you, leave and join a party that will favour you, we are all one, no late comer anywhere, we urge you to add value to the party and to yourselves,” Odu said.

Meanwhile, Engr Ade Adetimehin, the stare APC Chairman who received the decampees to the party also urged them to bring their experience to bear in the party.

“We will give you room to showcase your abilities to move the party forward and always remember the party decision is supreme and I pray you will get your heart desires,” Adetimehin said.

Okunomo while speaking on behalf of the decampees said that PDP was already distructured entirely and they need to move on to the party in charge adding that their decamping was part of their protest against injustices in the party.

He, however, assured that they would work assiduously and bring their experience to bear in APC to ensure the party was victorious in all it’s coming elections especially the House of Assembly elections.

NAN reports that a mammoth crowd including APC chieftains besieged the University of Fortune to witness the decamping of the PDP chieftains and their followers