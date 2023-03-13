Former Governorship Aspirant, 3 Others Dump PDP In Ondo South

Former governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, MR. Banji Okunomo has tendered his resignation from the party.

In a letter dated March 13, 2023 and addressed to the party’s chairman at Etikan Ward in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Okunomo notified the party about his resignation from the party.

The letter entitled: “Notification of Resignation of my Membership of the Party,” Okunomo wrote that “With effect from today, 13th March, 2023, I wish to voluntary resign my membership of People’s Democratic Party(PDP).”

He copied the national chairman of the party and all necessary offices of the party.

Hon. Jossy Eganosi Ehinmore, a member of PDP Presidential Campaign Council(PCC) has also filed his resignation letter from the party with effect from Monday (today) March 13, 2023.

He’s from Ugbo Ward 1, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

Likewise,Hon. Malo Olorunwa Francis also from Ugbo Ward 1 has tendered his resignation from PDP.

He’s also a member of PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC). He was a former councillor of Igbo Ward 1.

The other chieftain of the party, who has resigned his membership, was Hon. Bitire Solomon from Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

He was the former chairman of Okitipupa Local Government Area.

In his letter to the party’s Chairman in Erinje Ward, Okitipupa Local Government Area, Bitire notified that his resignation took effect from Monday, March 13, 2023.