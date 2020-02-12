Foremost Civil Society Group Rates Akeredolu High on Performance

The Campaign for Democracy (CD), a foremost civil society group that advocates for greater democracy in Nigeria has rated the Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, high in terms of performance in different areas of the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Governor’s office, Alagbaka , Akure on Tueday, the National Secretary of the group, Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, who led other officers of the group, said the group has noted Governor Akeredolu’s achievements within three years in office and found it commendable.

The group particularly gave kudos to the Governor for taking the pains to offset the debt of huge salary arrears inherited from the previous administration, noting that any government that pays utmost attention to worker’s welfare is a friend of the group.

He said: ”We, in Campaign for Democracy (CD) were not only worried, but sad, when the immediate-past government owed the poor civil workers such a huge debt. We give kudos to Mr. Governor for taking the pain to offset the debts

“We are also not unaware about the recent increment of minimum wage in this state. We are sincerely grateful to you. On this note, we admonish the state workers to reciprocate the kind gesture of the Governor with their loyalty, steadfastness and hard work

“Mr. Governor, having monitored your administration since inception, and the day you launched your government’s blue print, we see character, which is integrity and humility in you. We have observed that you are what you are, you do what you say.

“Consequently, we see the good road network, new primary school buildings, boreholes, infact, we have noted all your achievements within three years and we appreciate your efforts. In Ondo State today, we see government’s intervention in very many parts of the state. We see stability, continuation of projects. This is the second time we have a Governor that does not tell lies, the first was Dr. Olusegun Agagu of blessed memory.”

Responding, the Governor appreciated the group, noting that all his administration has been able to achieve were because of the cooperation of the civil servants in the state.

He assured the group of the commitment of his administration to the development of the state and the people.