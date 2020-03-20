FOLIAGE KICKS OFF SENSITIZATION OF THE PUBLIC ON COVID-19 IN AKURE

As Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is spreading like wildfire all over the world and many offices are been closed and activities suspended in order to prevent the undue spread of the deadly disease, a Non Governmental Organization, Fold for Liberal Age Charity Initiative (FOLIAGE) has kicked off sensitization of the public on COVID-19 in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

According to the Founder of the NGO, Mr. Femi Ayejusunle, the exercise became necessary when a case of coronavirus disease was recorded in Ekiti, a neighbouring State of Ondo State.

He said: “We are of the opinion that Nigerians shouldn’t wait for a pandemic like COVID-19 before personal hygiene is made a tradition by everybody.

“We therefore suggest our people are sensitized regularly as ignorance and negligence could aid the spread of the disease beyond reasonable level”.

The activities involved sensitization through written and pictorial handbills, billboard, jingles in different languages, talks among others.

In this vein, Free HIV Test, Hand Washing Challenge was conducted by Kids & Teens (NGO) during the exercise with interesting turnouts.