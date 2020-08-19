The whole community was agog admits jubilation to receive HON FOLAWE OMOWUNMI SIPASI-ALUKO and her FRESH IDEAS TEAM in Apoi Ward 1-5 of the ESE-ODO Local Government Areas she started the campaign and mobilisation of not only the party members in the LGA for the forthcoming Local Council on Saturday 22 2020. She toured all the areas from Ilu-agbo to Igbobini which is Apoi Wards 4&5 and Igbekebo to Igbotu Apoi Ward 1&3 and finally kiribo, all who received her with an arousing welcome. They all pledge their support and promise to come out en-mass to vote for her during the day of the election

Others on the entourage are the Local Government Leader’s, Wards leader’s, State Leader’s, South Senatorial Women Leader and many among Others.