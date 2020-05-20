Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye has advised the Association of Ward Chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State to intensify efforts at uniting party members in their areas.

Mr. Ogunleye, who gave the advise at a meeting of the association members in Akure, implored them to show their leadership qualities by displaying political maturity which members could bank upon every time.

"You are the foot soldiers of our party, in whom our success depends. Everything happening at the state level emanates from your end. On behalf of our leader, Governor Akeredolu, State Chairman Engineer Adetimehin and the entire party, i implore you to make your group impenetrable. This is a crucial period as many would approach you to cause disaffection in our march towards a common goal. Do not listen to them" The Commissioner said Governor Akeredolu's style of governance was deliberately tailored towards making Ondo State rank among the best in terms of development. "We must know the vision of this government is to improve the fortunes of the people through the provision of qualitative road network, conducive schools, good health care services and industrial development among others. For the first time, we have a flyover, roads are being built in the three Senatorial Districts, public schools everywhere are receiving priority attention, Ondo State has a vehicle assembly plant also for the first time and our hospitals are wearing modern looks. These and many more are sufficient enough to use in campaigning for the governor's reelection. Aketi is a good product that you should be proud to showcase to the world. Hold your members together in the wards and turn deaf ears to detractors."

Mr. Ogunleye expressed optimism about readiness of the Governor for the forthcoming gubernatorial polls, saying there was no reason to fear.

"We in the Aketi team are ready for any style the party headquarters adopts for the primaries. We have firm believe in this project. From day one, God has shown that He has a hand in the project, even when people gave us no chance. And that God, who made it possible the last time will do it again."

He assured that the local government polls would be held as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic pressure decreases, adding that APC was the party to beat at the elections.

In response, some of the attendees promised to do their best as they were in support of the Governor to continue his good works for another four year term.