Religious leaders across the country have been charged to focus more on the youths in their congregations as a way of stemming the tide of raising vices and criminality.

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa made the call while playing host to a delegation of the Anglican Communion, Diocese of Ilaje, Ondo State in his office in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Tuesday.

Aiyedatiwa, decried the recent upsurge in cases of cultism, drug abuse and other forms of vices among the youths, said both religious leaders and parents should rise to the challenges of guiding them aright.

While stressing that the duty of correcting the ills in the society should not be for government alone, the deputy governor urged church leadership to devise new means of shaping the youths.

In his words ‘the church needs to do more. Not just the church alone but the parents need to guide proper their wards, the youths. They are on the rampage.’

‘The church should be able to design certain programmes. We are pleading and we are advising that that should be the new focus of church in the present situation we found ourselves.’

‘If the church can also raise up and develop some kind of programmes to help to guide the youths so that we can reduce the level of criminality in our society.’ He added.

Noting the efficacy of prayers, Aiyedatiwa who used the occasion to thank the Diocese for their prayers and support for the Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa candidature at the last gubernatorial election, charged them to continue to pray for the success of the administration.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the team, Chief Bode Emuleomo, who said they had come on behalf of the Bishop of the Diocese of Ilaje, Rt. Rev’d Frederick Olugbemi, said the visit was to congratulate the deputy governor as the first Ilaje indigene to occupy the position.

He also used the occasion to intimate him with the forthcoming thirteenth anniversary and synod of the Diocese.

Tona Sina-Adeyeye

Deputy Governor’s Office.