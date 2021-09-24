Former Commissioner, Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Honourable Philemon Ebiesuwa has emphasised the need to embrace humanitarian services as key to societal growth and development.

The former Commissioner stated this during his courtesy visit to the venue of the ongoing 2021 edition of BEMORE Boot Camp, an initiative of the Wife of Ondo State governor, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu at the Ondo State Public Service Training Institute (PSTI), Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

Ebiesuwa affirmed that Mrs Akeredolu has been on the journey ever before her hubby, Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, became the Governor of Ondo State in 2016, noting that her characters towards Capital Development Projects is highly worthy of emulations by political gladiators, influential bodies, private individuals and firms to complement government’s effort at curtailing problems of incapacitation among future leaders of the country.

Honourable Philemon Ebiesuwa pointed out that to let the good works continue, there should be a joint efforts between government, agencies, firms. He promised to support the initiative, calling other rich Nigerians to augment government’s efforts at reducing illiteracy and poverty among underprivileged people whose means of survival has been badly affected.

He further commended Ondo State Government for providing an enabling environment for the innovative skills acquisition, describing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a man of integrity who has never reneged on his promises in terms of security of life and properties of citizens through the Creation of the Southwest Security Network, also known as Amotekun, job Creation through investment and other social services.

Meanwhile, examination has commenced for all participants in this year’s BEMORE Boot Camp in which no fewer than 360 candidates were to sit for the aptitude test to assess them on their various understandings in various skills acquired.

Samuel Ajide

AGM Publicity Secretary

September 24, 2021