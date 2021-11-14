

• There are 12,075 new cases of Cervical Cancer in Nigeria every year

• It is the 2

nd most common cancer amongst women in Nigeria

• Cervical Cancer is preventable with HPV vaccination

• Get Screened Today! Early Detection saves Lives.

Abuja, Nigeria, 16-11-2021 – It has been 365 days since the launch of the Global Strategy to

Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer by the World Health Organization. We commend

the renewed commitment of all cervical cancer advocates in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of

Health, international and indigenous partners to deliver on the stated objectives of this strategy by 2030: to achieve 90% HPV vaccination coverage, 70% screening coverage, and 90% access to treatment for cervical pre-cancer and cancer.

In Nigeria, cervical cancer is the 3rd most common form of cancer and 2nd most common among

women. It accounted for 9.7% of all malignancies in 2020, recording an estimated 12,075 new

cases and 7,968 deaths annually. These numbers tell the unfortunate reality of cervical cancer

in Nigeria and most African countries, a cancer that is largely preventable, treatable and can be

eliminated.

As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, the commitment of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to cancer care assures us that equitable access to quality services is achievable by 2030. Albeit, we had hoped that at the time of this commemoration, HPV vaccines would be available on the

nation’s routine immunization schedule. Global supply chain challenges and inequalities of access

have deferred this critical milestone in our elimination roadmap. Nonetheless, we are glad to see that the Federal government is delivering on interventions within its control like the Cancer Health Fund which has now increased access to diagnostic and treatment services across the country through 6 tertiary cancer care centres evenly distributed across geopolitical zones.

It remains painfully unacceptable that millions of Nigerian and African adolescent girls do not have access to HPV vaccination through our primary healthcare structures. We must place a demand

on the pharmaceutical industry, WHO, policymakers in high income countries, and the African Union to prioritize our girls and address the drivers of this inequity. We at FLAC will be at the forefront of this call to action as we launch the “FLAC Vaccine Access Programme” on the 16th of November, which aims to increase awareness, drive demand, and most of all provide access

to HPV vaccines in our states. Our vaccine access programme will catalyze access to HPV

vaccine for families that can afford out of pocket payment in the immediate term and at the same

time, advocating for inclusion of HPV vaccine into routine immunization to cater for those that can’t afford out of pocket payment. We will start this with a series of Townhall meetings on cervical cancer prevention, screening and awareness through our community outreach programme.

These town hall events will hold in our individual states on the 17th of November 2021.

Our continued partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) and Clinton Health Access

Initiative (CHAI) is delivering routine cervical cancer screening and treatment of pre-cancerous

lesions through public health facilities to 10,000 women following a scale-up of the CHAI led

program to include Kebbi and Niger states. This intervention approach is building the capacity of

our health systems to sustain these services, we are grateful to the two state governments, as well as both organizations. It is our prayer that we continue on this journey in the coming year to

reach more women across Nigeria.

We call on global and national actors critical to delivering cervical cancer elimination to borrow

from the positives of the COVID-19 pandemic response. When words translate into urgent

actions, we have favourable outcomes. Accelerating the elimination of cervical cancer requires

greater political will and global cooperation that will prioritize improved access to HPV vaccines

for low and middle income countries. FLAC will continue to pay close attention to the

implementation of the global strategy, offering our support to bring about the desired outcomes in

Nigeria.

Together We Beat Cervical Cancer!

For more information about the Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical

Cancer: https://www.who.int/news-room/events/detail/2021/11/17/default-calendar/marking-the-

first-year-of-the-cervical-cancer-elimination-movement

First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) is a coalition of the spouses of current and former state governors of Nigeria working to address gaps in the cancer continuum of care; increasing

awareness, facilitating access to screening and treatment services, and advocating for the

implementation of policies that will deliver equitable access to quality cancer care services irrespective of where you are located in Nigeria.