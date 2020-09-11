Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has visited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Alagbaka,Akure over the fire outbreak that occurred last night.

Governor Akeredolu was accompanied to the scene of the fire incident by his running mate, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

He expressed shocked over the unwholesome development, adding that he was delighted that the electoral commission assured that despite the level of damage caused by the inferno, the October 10, poll will still hold as scheduled.

The Governor said:” We sympathise with you and the people of the state are with you in this calamitous situation.

“There is no doubt it will be at great cost to the election but we are delighted that despite the damage, the commission still assured us that the election will still hold October 10.

” Whatever you think we can do that it won’t be misinterpreted as being partisan, we are ready to assist the commission”, Akeredolu stated.

Earlier, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Ambassador Rufus Akeju disclosed that the fire started yesterday (Thursday) around 7.30 pm.

He said investigation is still ongoing to unravel the caused of the inferno.

He further noted that the incident might have been caused by a power surge from the container where the Card Readers were being charged.

