Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David has commended the Nigeria Governors’ Forum for making efforts towards the realisation of a Financial Autonomy for the Legislative arm of government.

Rt Honourable Oleyelogun was addressing the fifth quarterly session of the Majority Leaders in the Southwest region in Akure the Ondo State capital.

The Speaker who noted the viable moves by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at ensuring that the Financial Autonomy to Legislatures comes into fruition rallied the support of Lawmakers across the country towards making the project a reality.

“I wish to implore this forum to brainstorm on some trending issues bordering on the operations and welfare of all the Legislatures in the country, such as Financial Autonomy, Parliamentary Staff Association (PASAN) industrial action and even the State policing which is a topical national affair”

The Speaker emphasised the need for a State Police which he said would compliment the Nigeria Police and other security agencies at tackling insecurity in the country.

“To me, having the State Police in place will be of immense benefits to all and sundry. Kindly give this a serious consideration and come up with useful ideas that will further assist the government in taking cogent decisions,” said the Speaker.

The Speaker acknowledged the efforts of the Majority Leaders’ forum aimed at stabilizing the Southwest region.

“On so many occasions, this forum had collaborated with the Southwest Speakers’ forum to provide the needed solution to the plights, aspirations and challenges of the people of this region.”

The Speaker maintained that the speedy and timely passage of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun) Bill into law across the entire region and the provision of uniform standing orders and rules for all Legislatures in the region all of which happened during his leadership of the Southwest Speakers’ Conference, has brought about a big relief to the people in term of security and as well brought about needed legislative reforms, guidelines and practices.

Oleyelogun noted that the open grazing bill currently in the Ondo State House of Assembly when passed into law will address farmers/herders clashes and urged other states in the sub-region to follow suit.

He commended Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu for providing quality leadership and for making Ondo State first among equals in the scheme of things.

While thanking the Chairman of the SouthWest Majority Leaders, Honourable Oyeniran Agunbiade, for his numerous supports to the Speakers’ Forum, the Ondo Speaker enjoined Members of the forum to have a fruitful discussion during their stay in the state.

Chairman of the Majority Leaders’ forum Honourable Oyeniran Agunbiade earlier in his address said the forum was out to strengthen legislative procedures in the Southwest.

Agunbiade noted that Legislative Business Rules for the Southwest Legislatures were harmonised by the forum and currently in use across the Southwest States Legislatures.

He added that legislative sessions across the Southwest were monitored and evaluated to determine the implementation of the harmonised rules and proceedings.

Agunbiade maintained that periodic meetings of the forum were carried out to review performance of the Lawmakers while plans are underway to organise Southwest Legislatures conferences to provide avenue for robust relationship among state Lawmakers.

Majority Leader of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Honourable Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi in his address of welcome thanked the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu (SAN) and the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David for their support towards the hosting of the conference.

He commended the Chairman and Members of the Majority Leaders’ forum for their efforts at repositioning Legislatures in the Southwest of Nigeria for legislative best standard practices.

The team later visited the Deputy Governor of Ondo State Lucky Ayedatiwa who was commended for his support towards making the fifth quarterly session of the Southwest Majority Leaders a reality.

A quarterly journal of the SouthWest States Legislatures entitled The SLRIC was unveiled by the forum.

Written by Sehinde Fanokun, Director Information Services, ODHA.