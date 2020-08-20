3 new additional directors in the offing

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Mr Joseph Chiedu Ugbo as the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company and Messrs Babayo Shehu and Ifeoluwa Oyedele as Executive Directors respectively.

This renewal will take effect from August 25, 2020 for a period of four (4) years.

The appointment of three (3) additional directors have also been approved for more effective and efficient coverage of the company’s areas of activity.

Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Vice President

20th August, 2020