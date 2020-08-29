The month of August since 2017, under normal circumstances, is BEMORE month when young secondary school girls from different parts of Nigeria converge at Ilara- Mokin, a small community on the outskirts of Akure, Ondo State, to begin a two-week journey of transformation to becoming future female technology leaders. In the past three years, BEMORE Summer Bootcamp, indeed, turned the sleepy town of Ilara-Mokin into a tourist destination for aspiring techy girls and their families.

I just love Ilara- Mokin and by extension, the people. 🥰🥰🥰. You know why? All the facilities I needed to make BEMORE a house hold name and a BRAND are situated in your domain.

I am talking about Elizade University, an architectural master piece in an ambient environment perfect for learning and PSTI, a government training institute which provided a serene and well equiped setting for 400 girls to be trained in ICT at a go. Pheew, it was amazing! You will agree with me that my story in promoting STEM in Nigerian girls will be incomplete without mentioning Ilara-Mokin. Ilara-Mokin, na you biko🙏🙏🙏. Consequent upon Covid-19 pandemic, our lives have been turned upside down.

With the cancellation of BEMORE Summer Bootcamp 2020, I am left with memories of the past. Good memories, though, I must say. It is a thing a joy that I am in touch with almost all my BEMORE GIRLS, 1000 of them, courtesy of ZOOM.

That’s the beauty of technology at your fingertips! That’s the beauty of being techy and STEMS girls!! That’s the beauty that girls can #BEMORE!!! As the world waits patiently for life to return to normalcy, one thing I know for sure is that this tempest shall surely pass!