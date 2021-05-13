The Rector of Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji, Prof. Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin, has heartily felicitated and congratulated Muslim Brothers and Sisters in the Polytechnic and across Nigeria for being alive to witness another Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Read the full statement:

Today is a significant date in the Islamic calendar with the commemoration of the Eid-el-Fitri, which marks the end of the 30-day Ramadan Fast.

I seize this medium to heartily felicitate and congratulate our Muslim Brothers and Sisters in Federal Polytechnic Ile-Oluji, Ondo State and across Nigeria for being alive to witness another Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Let the virtues of Love, Compassion, Charity and Submission to Allah’s Will, as exemplified during the Ramadan Fast, continue to be our watchword and guide in our aspirations for a better society.

Let us continue to work together as a family, be our brother’s keeper and be security conscious.

I wish you all a Happy Sallah celebration and Allah’s blessings.

Signed:

Prof. Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin, Ffs, Fiica, Fimc.

Rector

12/5/2021.