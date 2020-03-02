Federal Roads Expenses: Akeredolu seeks N7billion refund

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN, on Monday said the federal government is owing the state about N7billion, being the amount spent by the state government to fix federal roads.

The Governor disclosed this, while receiving the minister of state for Tranport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki and officials of her ministry in the Governor’s office, Alagbaka in Akure, the State capital.

Saraki is in the state for verification of the number of federal government road projects fixed by the state for possible reimbursement.

Akeredolu expressed optimism that by the time the federal government officials completed their verification and carried out its deductions, the state should be able to receive over N5billion from the federal government.

He noted that such repayment would go along way in assisting the state on projects execution and payment of salary arrears.

“The acclaim is in the neigbourhood of about N7billion. I am sure that by the time they look at it, do all their verifications, if there are going to be deductions here and there, we should be able to have over N5billion to come into the state.

“These are monies that have been spent and the roads have been completed over the years, so they are verifiable. We believe that this will go along way in assisting us on projects and payment of salary arrears”. Akeredolu stated

Akeredolu, however sought the support of the Minister of State for Transport on the actualization of Port Ondo

The Governor averred that the project is very crucial to his administration, noting that it is a way of building the state for future generation .

He said the idea is to decongest Lagos State and open up the riverine area in the state for better economic activities.

The Minister of State for Transport, Senator Saraki assured the state governor that her team would be fair as they carry out their verification exercise.