Justice Abang of Federal High Court Warri has expressed his determination to now drag before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee the unruly lawyers who constituted themselves into nuisance by making noise to disturb the peace during an ongoing proceedings within the premises of his court.

The position of the honorable court is that the noise making lawyers were sponsored to carry out the invasion of the court and undermine the activities of the honourable court.

Justice Abang noted that the lawyers conducted themselves unethically and they must be used to serve as deterrents for others , hence their matter has been reported to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC) of the the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) for disciplinary measures to be approximately taken against them.

The Lawyers allegedly acted unruly to put the honorable Judge on the spot because Justice Abang has refused to dance to their tune by seeing them in chambers and allow them mention their cases out of turn.

While noting that the lawyers’ conduct was unruly and quite unethical, the court has commenced the process of laying complaint against them at The NBA disciplinary committee and Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee for infraction of rules of professional conduct for legal practitioners 2007 as amended.

Lawyers must bear in mind that Judges are not orphans and must not be endangered species.

It was revealed that the complaints will be addressed to to Hon. Chief Justice of Nigeria( CJN) for onward referral to Legal practitioners privileges committee and disciplinary committee for necessary action; Warri NBA Chairman, Emmanuel Otti and secretary of the NBA, warri were cited in the petition.