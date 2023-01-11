Home Women & Child Development FEBRUARY 4 IS WORLD CANCER DAY!
Women & Child Development

FEBRUARY 4 IS WORLD CANCER DAY!

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

FEBRUARY 4 IS WORLD CANCER DAY!

#BRECAN COMMITS TO FIGHT THE BIG 3 Cs.

#BRECAN IS SET TO #CLOSETHEGAPS

#BRECAN… #GIVINGHOPESAVINGLIVES

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Communique issued at the end of one day workshop organized...

EXPOSING THE HOLLOWNESS OF PATRIARCHY AND THE ARGUMENT FOR AUNTIE...

I’ll continue to promote digital technology in girls, says Ondo...

Mama Gucci and sundry whispers around the fourth FOWOSO Summit

BRECAN takes advocacy to Alaafin of Oyo’s palace

VAPP Implementation: Mrs Akeredolu Task Stakeholders On Winning War Against...

WIFE OF THE PRESIDENT ATTENDS 3rd ANNUAL COMMEMORATION OF THE...

Women contribute a lot to the society if empowered –...

Day10@#BeMoreOndo2021 Ondo First Lady Lauded for Training Girls, Participants Connect...

Women Empowerment: Ondo First Lady Seeks African Development Bank’s Collaboration

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.