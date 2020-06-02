By Barr Ajisafe

On my visit on May 23, 2020 to Igbotako, I was conducted roud the 150 hectare campus which had been turned to a construction site. The following are what we found on ground.

University established on 150 hectares land space. All had been bulldozed, earth work of all the main road and access road of the University had been completed. All bridges and culverts done. All exotic plants on the road like teak, melenia and coconut had been planted and contract for the planting of the whole University awarded. The University which will commence with four schools (Faculties of Law, Medical and Biological Sciences, Management and Business) will house 76 buildings of which 51 are already at various stages of completion. Currently, there are 51 buildings being constructed.

a. Faculty of Law of there floors with a length of 127 metres. The longest Law Faculty in Nigeria. It will contain special and dedicated classrooms of world class. It has two special amphitheatres. It also contain a special purpose theatre that could seat 1500. All the other Faculties equally has this type of building.

b. 200 numbers of twin bedroom flats for lecturers nearing completion

c. 12 blocks of buildings of four floors each with over 1000 rooms as student hostel

d. Lecturer offices of 400 rooms under construction

e. School of Management of four flours and four blocks inter connected to each other and its 1500 special purpose hall under construction.

f. School of Medical and biological Sciences with its special purpose 1500 hall under construction.

g. University Medical Centre which will open by September with state of the art facilities nearing completion.

h. University Sports Complex with a stadium that will seat 5,000 people under construction.

i. 200 numbers of special purpose shops to cater for the needs of students and staff as allied services of eight blocks nearing completion.

j. Petrol Station, V.C building, residential building for Deans and Senate building work to commence soon.

k. Over ten different contractors on sight handling various construction works.

l. Both the main gate and the second gate are 90% completed. The third gate bothering the Irele road would soon commence.

ON ACADEMICS

The University would run a five year Course awarding graduate and Post graduate degrees together. Only student with less than 3.5 gp would graduate with first degree where no special ceremony. The ceremony will only be attended by a DVC- and Deans of such Faculties to hand over their certificates. Each Student would have one year internship in any University of their choice between Oxford and Cambridge. In special cases, students may be interned in the two Universities. No one without a PhD can lecture in the University. Employment into the academic cadre of the University will go through very rigorous level of interview of international recruiting standard. Salaries and emoluments of stall shall be very competitive to encourage scholarship and intellectualism. Funds to sustain and secure the University for the first ten years of its existence has been lodged in a special account to ensure smooth and efficient running. Brilliant students and lecturers would be given special attention for training and scholarship in Cambridge and Oxford.

See Photos: